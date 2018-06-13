A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Through June 17
“MacBeth” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre
Through June 17. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 & younger 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com
Through June 24
“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse
Through June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Through Aug. 29
Old Town Summer Concert Series
6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. June 20: Angie Lynn. June 27: Happy Sinners. Old Town Park, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free facebook.com/oldtownsummerconcertseries
June 15-24
“The Music Man” presented by Mustard Seed Theater
7 p.m. June 15 and June 16, 3 p.m. June 17, 7 p.m. June 22 and June 23, 3 p.m. June 24. Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4519 112th St. E., Tacoma. $10 for adults, $5 for students, children under 12 free. 253-531-2112 go.oslc.com/musicman
June 15
Mina Choi, organist
12:10 p.m. June 15. Playing music of John Keeble, Henry Purcell, Bert Matter and J. S. Bach on the John Brombaugh pipe organ. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569 ccptacoma.org
Tacoma AF Concert Series
9 p.m. June 15. Featuring the music of the Silver Dollars, Sister Madame, and Forest Beutel as well as the poetry of Jessie Anne Fouts. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-572-2821
“Black Panther” and barbecue
Outdoor barbecue starting at 7 p.m. and showing of “Black Panther” at 9 p.m. June 15. Blankets and chairs encouraged. Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1223 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma. Free.
June 16
Blues Summer and Music Festival
Starting at 1 p.m. June 16. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10 at the door; $8 for South Sound Blues Association members. southsoundblues.org/event/ssba-blues-summer-music-festival-2018
June 20-Aug. 29
Listen Live at Lunch
Noon Wednesdays, June 20-Aug. 29. First of 11 concerts will feature baritone Ryan Bede with pianist Elizabeth Ellis. June 27: David Salge, clarinet with Coni Liljengren, piano. First Lutheran Church, 524 S. I St., Tacoma. Donation. dhulbert@pugetsound.edu or www.flctacoma.org.
June 20
Benefit concert for disaster recovery in U.S. Virgin Islands
Peter and Jim Mayer, guitarists and vocalists for Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer Band. 7 p.m. June 20. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12115 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $30. Tickets can be bought at www.brownpapertickets.com. 253-537-0201.
June 21
Summer SOULstice
Thy Nguyễn, poet, artivist and former Tacoma poet laureate; Olivia Thomas, vocalist and visual artist; Hybrid, local funk and soul band. 5:30 p.m. June 21. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave. Free.
June 22
Babyface
8:30 p.m. June 22. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $40-$105 Ticketmaster
Indigo Girls
7:30 p.m. June 22. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $75, $99, $119. 253-591-5894 broadwaycenter.org
June 23
Tacoma TotemAires Barbershop Chorus
2 and 7 p.m. June 23. Lincoln High School, 701 S. 37th St., Tacoma. $20; group and senior discounts, $15. 253-237-7464 totemaires.com
June 24
Blues vespers with Too Slim and The Taildraggers
5 p.m. June 24. Special vespers with electric blues and a poem or two. Donations. Immanuel Presbyterian Church 901 N. J St., Tacoma. 253-627-8371, ipctacoma.org.
Ira Glass, host of “This American Life” radio program
3 p.m. June 24. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29-$85. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Music with Spirit Series
3 p.m. June 24. Featuring mezzo-soprano Nancy Hebert-Bach. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup. Donation. 253-845-0547 puyallupumc.org
Tacoma Concert Band: “Bon Voyage” concert
2 p.m. June 24. Music from upcoming tour of Scotland and Ireland. Clover Park High School Auditorium, 11023 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood.
All-ages matinee at Jazzbones
The Whole Bolivian Army, Jodie Watts and Carbon Trap. 6 p.m. June 24. Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $7. 253-396-9169. www.jazzbones.com
