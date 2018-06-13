An outdoor barbecue Friday evening at Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tacoma will include a showing of “Black Panther.”
Entertainment

A dozen-plus things to do in and around Tacoma this weekend and next

Compiled from community submissions

June 13, 2018 12:30 AM

Through June 17

“MacBeth” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

Through June 17. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 & younger 253-272-2281 tacomalittletheatre.com

Through June 24

“Little Shop of Horrors” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Through June 24. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

Through Aug. 29

Old Town Summer Concert Series

6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. June 20: Angie Lynn. June 27: Happy Sinners. Old Town Park, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free facebook.com/oldtownsummerconcertseries

June 15-24

“The Music Man” presented by Mustard Seed Theater

7 p.m. June 15 and June 16, 3 p.m. June 17, 7 p.m. June 22 and June 23, 3 p.m. June 24. Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4519 112th St. E., Tacoma. $10 for adults, $5 for students, children under 12 free. 253-531-2112 go.oslc.com/musicman

June 15

Mina Choi, organist

12:10 p.m. June 15. Playing music of John Keeble, Henry Purcell, Bert Matter and J. S. Bach on the John Brombaugh pipe organ. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569 ccptacoma.org

Tacoma AF Concert Series

9 p.m. June 15. Featuring the music of the Silver Dollars, Sister Madame, and Forest Beutel as well as the poetry of Jessie Anne Fouts. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-572-2821

“Black Panther” and barbecue

Outdoor barbecue starting at 7 p.m. and showing of “Black Panther” at 9 p.m. June 15. Blankets and chairs encouraged. Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1223 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma. Free.

June 16

Blues Summer and Music Festival

Starting at 1 p.m. June 16. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $10 at the door; $8 for South Sound Blues Association members. southsoundblues.org/event/ssba-blues-summer-music-festival-2018

June 20-Aug. 29

Listen Live at Lunch

Noon Wednesdays, June 20-Aug. 29. First of 11 concerts will feature baritone Ryan Bede with pianist Elizabeth Ellis. June 27: David Salge, clarinet with Coni Liljengren, piano. First Lutheran Church, 524 S. I St., Tacoma. Donation. dhulbert@pugetsound.edu or www.flctacoma.org.​

June 20

Benefit concert for disaster recovery in U.S. Virgin Islands

Peter and Jim Mayer, guitarists and vocalists for Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer Band. 7 p.m. June 20. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12115 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. $30. Tickets can be bought at www.brownpapertickets.com. 253-537-0201.

June 21

Summer SOULstice

Thy Nguyễn, poet, artivist and former Tacoma poet laureate; Olivia Thomas, vocalist and visual artist; Hybrid, local funk and soul band. 5:30 p.m. June 21. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave. Free.

June 22

Babyface

8:30 p.m. June 22. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. $40-$105 Ticketmaster

Indigo Girls

7:30 p.m. June 22. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $75, $99, $119. 253-591-5894 broadwaycenter.org

June 23

Tacoma TotemAires Barbershop Chorus

2 and 7 p.m. June 23. Lincoln High School, 701 S. 37th St., Tacoma. $20; group and senior discounts, $15. 253-237-7464 totemaires.com

June 24

Blues vespers with Too Slim and The Taildraggers

5 p.m. June 24. Special vespers with electric blues and a poem or two. Donations. Immanuel Presbyterian Church 901 N. J St., Tacoma. 253-627-8371, ipctacoma.org.

Ira Glass, host of “This American Life” radio program

3 p.m. June 24. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29-$85. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Music with Spirit Series

3 p.m. June 24. Featuring mezzo-soprano Nancy Hebert-Bach. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup. Donation. 253-845-0547 puyallupumc.org

Tacoma Concert Band: “Bon Voyage” concert

2 p.m. June 24. Music from upcoming tour of Scotland and Ireland. Clover Park High School Auditorium, 11023 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood.

All-ages matinee at Jazzbones

The Whole Bolivian Army, Jodie Watts and Carbon Trap. 6 p.m. June 24. Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $7. 253-396-9169. www.jazzbones.com

Join the scene

