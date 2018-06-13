'Hungry Hippos' fill their 'stomachs' at Olympia elementary school
Before a crowd of shrieking students, Boston Harbor staff engage in a game of "Hungry Hippos," the old Hasbro game where players collect marbles using plastic, chomping hippopotamuses. In this live-action version, teachers collected balloons.
The RailBlazer, the new single rail steel coaster at California's Great America, opens to the public Thursday, June 14, 2018. Here's what to expect: This POV video comes as close as you can to riding without actually being on the roller coaster.
Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deliver an emotional performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" at the Tony Awards. Drama teacher Melody Herzfeld was honored for her heroic actions during the shooting.
A police officer and two businessmen in York, S.C., collected 3,350 pairs of socks for the "Socks for the Sockless" drive to donate to area shelters. To celebrate reaching their goal, the men ate the Carolina Reaper — the world's hottest pepper.
Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."
Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.
On Tuesday, Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in her New York Park Avenue apartment from an apparent hanging suicide, police said. She leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, Frances, as well as her husband, Andy Spade.
On Tuesday, Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in her New York Park Avenue apartment from an apparent hanging suicide, police said. She leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, Frances, as well as her husband, Andy Spade.
On Tuesday, Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in her New York Park Avenue apartment from an apparent hanging suicide, police said. She leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, Frances, as well as her husband, Andy Spade.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.