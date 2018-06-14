A stadium-sized, Christmas-themed maze is coming to Seattle in December

A Christmas-themed maze big enough to fill a baseball stadium is coming to Seattle in November.
Enchant will fill Safeco Field will millions of lights Nov. 23-Dec. 30.
The company behind the maze bills it as the world’s largest Christmas light maze. Lattice frameworks hold lights in the shape of reindeer, sleighs, ornaments, icicles and other forms — up to 80 feet tall.
There's a 100-vendor Christmas gift market and, of course, Santa.
The outfield will contain the maze. The infield will house an ice skating trail (skate rentals on site) and The Pen will become a music lounge.
The maze has appeared previously in Vancouver, B.C., and Arlington, Texas. This will be the maze's first appearance with a roof overhead.
