Party, tours, classes and more on tap for Tacoma Arts Month

The 15th Tacoma Arts Month kicks off next Sept. 29 with the annual AMOCAT awards party, and continues through October with performances, exhibitions, workshops and the annual studio tour.
This year’s opening party will be held at the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, recent winner of the Governor’s Arts Award. The Tacoma Arts Commission will recognize winners of this year’s city of Tacoma AMOCAT awards — Metro Parks for arts patron, Tacoma Youth Symphony Association for community outreach by an organization. and Christopher Paul Jordan for community outreach by an individual. Recipients of city of Tacoma arts grants will also be recognized.
The recipients were nominated by the public, and the finalists were chosen by the Tacoma Arts Commission based on the group’s or individual’s breadth and depth community impact, as well as the quality of work being done by the nominee.
Entertainment at the party includes a no-host bar and hors d’oeuvres, a life-sized kaleidoscope installation by Tinkertopia, dance by Barefoot Collective and the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, art exhibits and activities, poetry by Tacoma laureate Cathy Nguyen, a photo booth, juggling, circus and more.
Meanwhile, the rest of October will see a wealth of Tacoma arts events, classes and workshops, some specifically for Tacoma Arts Month. The annual studio tour takes place Oct. 15-16, opening up 57 artist studios with demonstrations, hands-on art-making for visitors and work for sale.
Other October events include the Tacoma Film Festival, Tacoma Poetry Festival, Foundation of Art Award exhibit and more.
Tacoma Arts Month
Opening party: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29. Free. Asia Pacific Cultural Center, 4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. Note: Additional parking at Habitat for Humanity store, 4824 South Tacoma Way.
Studio tour: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15-16. Free. Various locations, find map online.
Information: For a full listing of events, go to tacomaartsmonth.com.
