Critic’s Picks: Check out 4 don’t-miss arts events this weekend

Centerstage Theatre opens ‘Queen of Bingo’
“The Queen of Bingo,” kicking off the new season at Federal Way’s Centerstage Theatre, explores the obsessive world of bingo, along with diet fads, hot flashes and more. The audience also gets to play, with a 10-pound turkey as the prize.
Shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 9. $35 adults; $30 senior, military; $15 for 24 and younger. Knutzen Family Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com.
Arsenio Hall at the Pantages
Stand-up comedian Arsenio Hall brings his energy and charisma to the Pantages stage. Hall’s staunch following goes back to his days as a late-night TV talk show host and numerous roles in movies, including “Coming to America,” and winning “Celebrity Apprentice.”
7:30 p.m. Saturday. $19-$69. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Creative Colloquy literary crawl
Creative Colloquy, a Tacoma literary group for open-mic events and publications, takes to the streets of Tacoma for the second annual Colloquy Crawl. More than 20 writers in all genres will read works across nine downtown venues in this free family-friendly event, with an after-party at B Sharp Coffee House.
6-9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Various venues in Tacoma. See creativecolloquy.com.
Singing Dunbar poems at UPS
Soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox will present a free lecture-recital about musical settings of the poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar, known in the 19th century as the “African-American poet laureate.” With pianist Gwynne Brown, the program includes music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and H. Leslie Adams.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Free. Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1701 S. Union Ave., Tacoma. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu.
