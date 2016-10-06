Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss arts events this weekend

Murder mystery dinner at Social Bar
Tacoma Little Theatre teams up with Social Bar and Grill to host a murder mystery dinner billed as “Agatha Christie meets Fawlty Towers.” You’ll be a guest at cantankerous Clarissa’s surprise party — but someone is about to die. Can you guess who? Includes appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert, plus non-alcoholic drinks, with bar available.
7:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 6)-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $50. The Social Bar and Grill, 1715 Dock St., Tacoma. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com.
‘Expressing Motherhood’ on stage
From New York to Chicago, “Expressing Motherhood” has sold out shows across the country, showcasing real people sharing stories about motherhood onstage. The show is now coming to Tacoma. Portions of ticket sales go to non-profit Family Care International.
7:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7)-Saturday. $25. Tacoma Youth Theatre, 924 Broadway, Tacoma. expressingmotherhood.com.
Dr. John plays at the Pantages
Six-time Grammy winner, blues icon Dr. John is also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He brings his own brand of blues, as well as his band The Nite Trippers, to the Pantages Friday (Oct. 7).
7:30 p.m. Friday. $39-$110. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Nordic fiddles at PLU
Get your feet tapping as the Scandinavian Center at Pacific Lutheran University is bringing the Nordic Fiddlers Bloc trio to town. Olave Mjelva (Norway), Kevin Henderson (Shetlands) and Anders Hall (Sweden) will play a concert Sunday with dancing to follow.
6 p.m. Sunday. $10. Chris Knutzen Hall, Pacific Lutheran University, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.253-535-7411, plu.edu/scancenter.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
