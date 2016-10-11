Jazzbones benefit and new mural for Tacoma artist Teddy Haggarty

Tacoma artist Teddy Haggarty, whose work can be seen in local bars like Delia’s Oakland Lounge and Bob’s Java Jive, will get a benefit concert at Jazzbones Friday (Oct. 14) to celebrate a new mural there and alleviate Haggarty’s recent medical costs. The all-ages benefit concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and features local bands James Hunnicutt, Pig Snout, Old Foals and The Hillbaileys.
Nine large panels with a mural of skeletons playing music painted by Haggarty will be newly installed at the music club on Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue. They’ll replace the artist’s former mural of a menagerie of musical animals, recently covered up by a new soundproof wall after neighbors complained about noise. The new Jazzbones mural includes skeletons, snakes and mermaids playing music, done in paint that will glow in the dark.
Haggarty, who has diabetes, suffered complications from surgery while he was painting the replacement mural, and the concert’s proceeds and raffle will help pay his medical costs.
“He’s doing better now,” says Jazzbones manager Rachel Hogan.
Also a filmmaker and designer, Haggarty — who will be at the benefit, says Hogan — is famous locally for his rough-lined, brilliantly colored barroom portraits of random people.
“There are tons of different colors, it’s very bright,” Hogan says of the mural. “And when you look at it with 3-D glasses, it really pops. It’s definitely one of the largest pieces he’s ever done.”
