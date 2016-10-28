Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

Tacoma's Urban Sketchers have been roaming the city with pencils and paper for three years now, but this weekend they're going big by hosting the 4th annual West Coast Sketch Crawl. The two days of sketching and sharing are free and open to anyone, from beginner to expert.
You have traffic, you have traffic lights – and you have traffic boxes, to hold all the electrical signal stuff. Trouble is, they get tagged. A lot. The solution? Art wraps. They're beautiful, they repel graffiti. But they're also pretty tricky to put on.
The Hilltop Artists summer program gives Tacoma children a creative outlet and to find their voice, even as they watch master glass blowers in the Hot Shop of the Museum of Glass Friday, July 29, 2016.
Tacoma's annual Ten Tiny Dances is usually a challenge because of its limitations: a stage just four by four feet. But this year, one of the dances is difficult in a deeper way. Vince-John Frijas has created a dance with his friend Angel Williams to help her heal from the sudden loss of a high school friend, letting dance talk instead of words.
Chandler Woodfin and Todd Jannausch moved from Seattle to Tacoma to create a community around art. Now, after seven months of Feast Arts Center, they've overcome broken elbows and a shoestring budget to grow a devoted following around art classes, workshops, exhibits and Sunday morning coffee.
You've probably heard "Carmina Burana" – a dramatic 1937 cantata used in films, commercials, even sports games. But composer Carl Orff intended his music to be performed with dance and visuals – and on May 14-15 Tacoma City Ballet does just that in the Pantages Theater with two choirs, orchestra and soloists.
Getting the chance to play a concerto with an orchestra usually means gruelling competition and lots of luck. But Tacoma music students get the chance every year, thanks to the local Washington State Music Teachers Association orchestra recital series, on May 16-22.
Step into a singing workshop with Tacoma Youth Chorus and long-time collaborator David Flood, organist of Canterbury Cathedral in England. While there's a big difference between TYC's 25 years and around 1,400 for the Canterbury Choristers, Flood has the same goal - to take these kids further than they thought they could go.