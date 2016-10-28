Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

Olympia blacksmith Kelly Rigg hand-forges metal art and sculpture, plus functional items such as gates, rails and garden hardware.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

