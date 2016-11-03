Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss arts events this weekend

Song recital at UPS
Mezzo Dawn Padula and pianist Tanya Stambuk of the University of Puget Sound will collaborate for an evening of songs inspired by another creative woman: Virginia Woolf. “From the Diary” centers on a Pulitzer prize-winning song cycle by Dominick Argento based on Woolf’s diary entries, which the two will soon record.
The program includes “The House of Life,” songs written for Padula by her husband, UPS composition professor Robert Hutchinson, based on poems by Dante Gabriel Rosetti.
7:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 4). $15 general; $10 seniors, military, students and UPS community; free for UPS students. Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1701 N. Union Ave., Tacoma. 253-879-3555, tickets.pugetsound.edu.
Jennifer Thomas piano concert
Multi-award-winning pianist and composer Jennifer Thomas will give a fundraising concert to benefit local musical charities Saturday at Christ Episcopal, along with soprano Erin Guinup, a 22-voice choir and instrumentalists. The Pandora and YouTube favorite writes and performs cinematic scores that cross classical-pop lines. Proceeds will benefit Sigma Alpha Iota philanthropic work for local music groups and scholarships.
7 p.m. Saturday. $25-$50. Christ Episcopal, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. jenniferthomas.brownpapertickets.com.
Simon Calcavecchia author talk
Simon Calcavecchia moved to Australia in 2002 to follow his dream of playing rugby, only to have a scrum injury leave him with paraplegia. Now, The Evergreen State College alum will visit King’s Books with his new children’s picture book, “Stuck in the Mud,” about two buddies — a dog with a disability and a little yellow bird — who help each other out.
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com.
Family whale fun at Foss Seaport
The Foss Waterway Seaport is putting together a humpback whale skeleton — and inviting families to come and have some fun with it. Three after-school family sessions will offer whale-based games, challenges and learning activities for all ages centered on work Stadium High School students are doing to put together the skeleton.
4-5 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) and Nov. 10, 18. $5; $18 for a two-adult, two-child family. Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. 253-272-2750, fosswaterwayseaport.org.
