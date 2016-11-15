Tacoma GAP artists to be celebrated at Artist Trust event

Tacoma artists Lisa Kinoshita and Qin Tan are 2016 recipients of the Grants for Artists Project award by nonprofit Artist Trust, and they will be celebrated, along with past grantees, at an event Saturday.
The event will include office hours for grant-writing advice at Alma Mater, plus a two-hour artist reception at Spaceworks gallery for Kinoshita and Tan. Work of previous Artist Trust grantees will be on view in the Spaceworks exhibit “High Blood,” including Lauren Iida, Julz Palad, Soriano Ignacio, Satpreet Kahlon, Asia Tail and Tara Tamaribuchi.
Kinoshita, a mixed-media and jewelry artist who co-owns Matter Gallery on Pacific Avenue, and Tan, who works in paint, photography and electronic media, are among 60 recipients of the Grants for Artists Project awards this year. Kinoshita won her grant to develop a May 2017 exhibit at Seattle’s SOIL Gallery, exploring concepts of America’s West through the eyes of two Japanese-American women. Tan will create a project translating sound performance into visual art.
Artist Trust supports artists in all disciplines through grants and career help.
Artist Trust in Tacoma
When/where: Saturday. Office hours 12-2 p.m. at Alma Mater, 1322 S. Fawcett St., Tacoma; artist reception 3-5 p.m. at Spaceworks Gallery, 950 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
Cost: Free.
Information: artisttrust.org.
