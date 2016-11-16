Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss arts events this weekend

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017 Pause

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

2:16 Partita: The story behind Tacoma's newest organ piece

1:21 A mural by and for the People's

3:46 United in Song: The Tacoma choir that welcomes refugees with music

1:42 Quick, draw! Tacoma hosts the West Coast Sketch Crawl

2:20 Wrapped! Tacoma's arty traffic boxes

2:12 Young artists from Tacoma dream of going places with their creations

1:21 WATCH: What's going on at Tacoma's Pantages Theater?

2:18 WATCH: Duelling Basses