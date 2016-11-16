Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss arts events this weekend

Tribal dance at Karshner Center
What’s the connection between breakdance and traditional dance from Africa and Brazil? Find out at “Ancient Arts, Modern Moves,” a family festival at Puyallup’s Karshner Museum that celebrates the origins of modern music, dance and storytelling and features TRIBE-olution dance crews, DJ Justin Murta and ethnic percussion. Oregon Shadow Theatre will perform the African folk tale “Anansi the Spider.”
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Karshner Center, 309 Fourth St. NE, Puyallup. 253-841-8748, puyallup.k12.wa.us/karshner_center.
Hypnotic Brass at the Rialto
Hypnotic Brass doesn’t just fuse brass jazz with hip-hop, soul and funk — it’s an ensemble of seven Chicago brothers who grew up making music together and now list emcee Mos Def, Prince and the “Hunger Games” soundtrack among their credits.
7:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 18). From $29. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St. Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Tacoma Is For Lovers craft fair
Tiny paper garlands, designer prints of Mount Rainier, handmade soaps, chocolates, salts and jewelry — it’s the annual Tacoma Is For Lovers holiday craft fair at King’s Books, where you can buy unique presents and support local artists at the same time.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. King’s Bookstore, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com.
Teen night at TAM
Calling all teens: The Tacoma Art Museum is holding its first Teen Night on Saturday. The free event for all teens with high school ID (or an alternative) will include a group mural project, live music, performances (9 p.m. Starla), a popcorn bar, games and the groundbreaking exhibition “30 Americans,” among other art.
7-10 p.m. Saturday. Free for teens, and free parking. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-4258, tacomaartmuseum.org.
