Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss arts events this weekend

Neil Andersson art, jazz at Morso
Neil Andersson isn’t just a guitarist in the popular gypsy jazz group Pearl Django, he’s also an accomplished artist of tranquil landscapes. You can hear and see Andersson display both talents this weekend at Morso Wine Bar, where his solo show “Pathways and Promenades” (up through Sunday) backs a Pearl Django gig on Saturday.
8 p.m. Saturday. $27.50. Morso Wine Bar, 9014 Peacock Hill Ave., Gig Harbor. 253-530-3463, morsowinebar.com.
ArtSci salon at UPS
This month’s Art-Sci Salon focuses on the creative inspirations behind the Nevada desert art festival Burning Man, followed by a fashion show.
6 p.m. Tuesday. Free. Kittredge Gallery, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. 253-879-3701, pugetsound.edu/kittredge.
‘Joe Egg’ at Tacoma Little Theatre
The Off The Shelf series of alternate theater readings at Tacoma Little Theatre moves into controversial zones with “A Day in the Death of Joe Egg,” directed by Marilyn Bennett. Written in 1967 by Peter Nichols, the play deals with a married couple whose daughter Josephine has severe disabilities, unable to move or speak. Actors include Jed Slaughter, Deya Ozburn, Kathi Aleman and Wade Hicks.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $10. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com.
Small Works art show
Need presents? Shop super-local at the White River Valley Museum, which just opened its annual juried holiday art show “Small Works Big Presents.” Find Northwest-made paintings, drawings, sculpture and more in sizes perfect for giving (and buying). You can also vote on a People’s Choice artist award.
Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays and 6-8 p.m. first Thursdays through Dec. 18. $5; $2 for children and seniors; free first Thursdays and third Sundays of the month. White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. SE, Auburn. 253-288-7433, wrvmuseum.org.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments