Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss arts events this weekend

‘Peter and the Wolf’ in Gig Harbor
Prokofiev’s charming musical story of a boy who outsmarts a wolf — with the help of a clever bird — comes to Gig Harbor this weekend. “Peter and the Wolf” tells the Russian tale using different instruments for each character, and this performance by local professional musicians will be conducted by former Northwest Sinfonietta director Christophe Chagnard, with narration by KING FM host Sean MacLean.
4 p.m. Sunday. $40 adults; $25 ages 3-12; free for 2 and younger. Canterwood Golf and Country Club, 12606 54th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. harborhistorymuseum.org.
Carillon bell choir in Tacoma
South Sound handbell choir International Artists Carillon will play the holiday concert “Christmas Bells Are Ringing” Sunday at St. Luke’s Episcopal. Featuring three-in-hand solos, malleted bell trees and oboist Hope Bales, the program ranges from carols to Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and the “Game of Thrones” theme.
4 p.m. Sunday. Entry by donation. St. Luke’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove Street, Tacoma. 253-759-3534, seattlecarillon.org, stlukestacoma.org.
The Esoterics sing Teasdale poetry
American poet Sara Teasdale (1884-1933) is given the spotlight by Seattle a cappella choir The Esoterics this weekend. With frail health and a looming World War I, Teasdale explored the play between light and darkness in her poetry, here set to music by Donald Skirvin.
7 p.m. Sunday (also Friday (Dec. 2) and Saturday in Seattle). $25 adults; $18 senior, student, un(der)employed, differently-abled; $15 active choir singers ($22; $15 in advance). Christ Episcopal Church, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. 206-935-7779, theesoterics.org, ccptacoma.org.
Vashon holiday art studio tour
Pick up unique holiday gifts and support local artists at the same time on the Vashon Island Holiday Art Studio Tour. The self-guided, two-weekend tour covers 34 locations of more than 80 island artists working in jewelry, glass, garden art, wax, photography, painting, sculpture and more.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 10-11. Free. Vashon Island locations, map at vashonislandartstudiotour.com and local businesses. Ferry information at wsdot.wa.gov/ferries.
