Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Get Dickensian in Stadium District
Dust off that top hat, chaps. Saturday’s the 12th annual Dickens Festival in Tacoma’s Stadium District. Find Punch and Judy puppets, carolers, aerialists, jazz bands, horse-and-carriage rides (1-4 p.m.) and more, plus bell ringers and poinsettias galore inside the Seymour Conservatory, Wright Park. Victorian dress encouraged, with beard and costume contest at 4 p.m.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Stadium) and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Seymour), Saturday. Free. Events also at Premier Collision, 111 N. G St.; King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave.; Seymour Conservatory, 316 S. G St. dickensfestival.net.
Magical Strings’ Celtic Yule
For the 38th year, the Boulding family of Olalla brings fiddles, harps, hammered dulcimers and percussion to Tacoma and other West Coast venues for Celtic Yuletide, a concert featuring three generations of Bouldings plus the Tara Irish Dancers, Dublin guitarist Colm MacCarthaigh, singalongs and more.
7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 9), plus Saturday in Seattle, Sunday in Mount Vernon, Wednesday in Portland and Dec. in 16 Leavenworth. $22 adults, $12 ages 12 and under, $28 balcony ($3 more at the door). Urban Grace, 901 S. Market St., Tacoma. magicalstrings.com.
Jazz Live Powers holiday show
Jazz Live at Marine View brings the eighth annual Michael Powers holiday show, with a jazz sound that the Northwest guitarist says “keeps pace stylistically with pop, R&B and blues.” Features Eddy Ferguson on bass and Ronnie Bishop on drums.
5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Marine View Presbyterian, 8469 East Side Drive NE, Tacoma. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org.
‘Little Red Riding Hood’ panto
If you haven’t been to a panto at Centerstage Theatre, you haven’t a clue what’s in store for you at “Little Red Riding Hood.” This year’s annual British-style pantomime features all the usual cross-dressing, double-entendre (but family-friendly) jokes, slapstick, songs and silliness. Oh, and a wolf dressed as a grandma, of course.
7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22. $35 adults; $30 senior, military; $15 ages 18-25; $12 ages 17 and younger. Centerstage Theatre, Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments