Whaling it up at the Foss Waterway Seaport

Tacoma is about to get its first completed humpback whale skeleton — and the public is invited to celebrate at a free Third Thursday evening at the Foss Waterway Seaport.
The whale, newly assembled and hung overhead by Stadium High School students, will be on full view, along with holiday lights and historic canoes. The evening will include a choir singalong concert, new sculpture and kids’ science activities.
Since September, a select group of Stadium students has been doing everything from drilling phalanges to studying the seaport’s 100-year-old roof truss system. Now their work will hang from the trusses, and visitors can explore the same learning curve with activities such as a truss-building toy station, a race to beat a whale’s swimming time, blubber “mitts” to dip into ice-cold water and more.
The museum, now heated year-round, will unveil a sculpture by Tacoma artist Matthew Olds of a “sunken ship” that lists into the floor. At 6 p.m., a local choir will sing holiday favorites and lead a singalong, and other exhibits on Tacoma’s maritime history will be on view.
Third Thursday
Where: Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma.
When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday; (4-6:30 p.m. activities, 6 p.m. choir).
Cost: Free.
Also: Museums and galleries in downtown Tacoma are free and open until 8 p.m.
Information: fosswaterwayseaport.org.
