Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ wraps up
When a retired Kris Kringle gets a job as Macy’s Santa and starts referring kids to other stores to find their toys, he gets a lot of love from customers — but not so much from the store management. Maria Valenzuela directs.
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday (Dec. 23) and 2 p.m. Saturday. $24 general; $22 senior, student, military; $20 11 and younger. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com.
Plein air art at American Art Co.
Plein Air Washington Artists present a salute to America’s national parks with an exhibit at American Art Co. of plein air painting in various media.
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 7. A closing reception will be held 3-5 p.m. Jan. 7. Free. American Art Co., 1126 Broadway Plaza, Tacoma. 253-272-4327, americanartco.com.
Model trains at history museum
Stuck for a multigenerational holiday outing? Try the model train exhibit at the Washington State History Museum, which for the 21st year brings elaborate set-ups of Pacific Northwest tracks, engines, carriages, freight trains and forests on all floors of the museum, plus hands-on activities.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Jan. 1 (closed Saturday and Sunday). $12 general; $8 senior, student, military; free for 5 and younger. Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. 888-238-4373, bit.ly/1FsLeWr.
Marcavage at library gallery
“Lines” features new etchings and prints by Tacoma artist Janet Marcavage at the Tacoma Public Library’s Handforth Gallery. On faculty at the University of Puget Sound, Marcavage explores drape and curve in deceptively simple patterns of lines.
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays. Free. Tacoma Public Library main branch, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-292-2001, tacomapubliclibrary.org.
