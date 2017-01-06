Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

‘Rocky Horror’ at Lakewood Playhouse
Lakewood Playhouse launches its new “Outside the (Music) Box” series with a stage version of the famous “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Join Brad and Janet as they discover the delights inside the castle of transvestite Dr. Frank-n-Furter, with all the audience participation that comes with it. (Brush up your “Time Warp” moves.)
8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 29. $30 general; $28 military; $27 senior; and $25 student, educator. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd, Lakewood. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org.
Huchthausen closes at MoG
The retrospective of Seattle glass artist and collector David Huchthausen closes this weekend at the Museum of Glass. It’s your last chance to delve into the dimension-bending world of Huchthausen’s refractive prisms, lenses and spheres.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Sunday. $15 general; $13 AAA members; $12 senior, student, military; and $5 ages 6-12. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. 866-4-MUSEUM, museumofglass.org.
Yves Saint Laurent closes
Also closing Sunday is “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style” at Seattle Art Museum, an exhibition of more than 100 haute couture and rive gauche garments by the iconic French designer.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sunday. $24.95 general; $22.95 seniors, military; $14.95 students, teens; free ages 12 and younger. Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle. 206-654-3100, seattleartmuseum.org.
Drawing sessions at Feast Arts
Feast Arts gets the new year going with drawing with a two-day workshop from co-owner Chandler Woodfin, and open figure drawing sessions every Wednesday night. The gallery space features local professional artists, and there’s free coffee every Sunday morning.
Gallery noon-5 p.m. Saturday (free), drawing workshop 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday ($60); open drawing 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays ($10). 1402 S. 11th St., Tacoma. feastarts.com.
