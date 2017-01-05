One-man shows puts focus on Woody Guthrie the political artist

The sounds of Woody Guthrie will fill the Knutzen Family Theatre in Federal Way as New York actor-playwright Randy Noojin portrays one of America’s best known singer-songwriters and folk musicians.
Noojin will perform Jan. 12-22, as part of Centerstage’s “American Icon” series.
Guthrie left behind a musical legacy that includes hundreds of political, traditional and children's songs, ballads and improvised works. He is best known for his song “This Land Is Your Land.”
Traveling with migrant workers from Oklahoma to California, Guthrie learned traditional folk and blues songs. Many were about his experiences in the Dust Bowl era during the Great Depression, earning him the nickname the “Dust Bowl Troubadour.”
Songwriters such as Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Seeger, Joe Strummer and Tom Paxton credit part of their success to Guthrie.
In his show, “Hard Travelin’ with Woody,” Noojin performs as Guthrie playing for a union meeting of striking mine workers in 1940 Oklahoma on the verge of yielding to corporate vigilante violence. In his show, Noojin focuses less on imitating Guthrie the person and instead looks more at his life as a political artist.
The one-man play opened in July 2011.
Noojin’s career has included acting on stage and television and writing his own plays. In addition to having written “Hard Travelin’ with Woody,” Noojin also has written the plays “The Complaint,” “The Knife Trick,” “You Can’t Trust The Male,” “Unbeatable Harold” and “The Memory Collection.”
Founded in 1977, Centerstage is Federal Way’s resident theater company. It has produced shows at the Knutzen Family Theatre since 1998.
Hard Travelin’ With Woody
Where: Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way.
When: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from Jan. 12-Jan. 22.
Tickets: $35 for adults; $30 for seniors and military, $15 for ages 25 younger. Thursdays only: $25 adults; $20 seniors and military; $15 for ages 25 and younger.
Information: 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com.
