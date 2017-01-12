Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Third Thursday Tacoma ArtWalk
Museums and galleries are open late with free admission, live performances, new artwork and hands-on activities. The third Thursday ArtWalk is on again, with the Artbus offering a driving-free way to see it all and stay warm.
5-8 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. Various venues including Foss Waterway Seaport, Museum of Glass, Tacoma Art Museum and Washington State History Museum. tacomaartgroup.org.
‘Frog and Toad’ at Musical Playhouse
Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s family theater series is a great way to introduce young children to theater without the hassles of late nights or long shows. This month the series offers “A Year with Frog and Toad,” based on the books by Arnold Lobel. The musical sees the effusive Frog and more-practical Toad through a year of seasons, fun and friendship.
11 a.m., 2 p.m. Satuday and Jan. 21; 2 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 22. $15 general; $13 senior, student, military; $12 ages 12 and younger. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. 253-565-6867, tmp.org.
Woodie Guthrie tribute
Centerstage Theatre presents the spirit, songs and story of Woodie Guthrie in a critically-acclaimed multimedia solo show.
8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 22. $35 general; $30 senior, military; $15 ages 25 and younger. Centerstage Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com.
New Woolworth Windows art
New artscapes went up last weekend in the Woolworth Windows in downtown Tacoma: Artists include Matthew Dockrey, Allison Hyde, Blake Cater, Amanda Triplett and Eric Olson.
Open 24/7 through the spring. Free. Woolworth Windows, Broadway, South Commerce and South 11th streets, Tacoma. spaceworkstacoma.com.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
