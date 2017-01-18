Critic’s Picks

Meaningful Movies
In the Meaningful Movies series comes “The Long Night,” a documentary set in Seattle about the devastating effects of the sex trade on minors who are coerced into it. Award-winning photojournalist Tim Matsui weaves together the stories of seven people whose lives are changed forever, from parents who watch their child slip out of their hands to girls surviving life on the street. A facilitated discussion led by Washington Engage will follow.
7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20). Free. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma. 253-383-3151, csltacoma.org.
Venetian Vespers
Join 10 singers, accompanied by a theorbo (a large lute) and a viola da gamba, in a re-creation of a Venetian Vespers service from early baroque times. Tacoma’s Canonici and Portland’s Ensemble Oregon combine in sublime polyphony — singing antiphons, psalms and motets by Monteverdi, Grandi and Cozzolani in the sonic resonance of Christ Episcopal Church.
7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20). $25 adult, $20 senior, $5 student. Christ Episcopal Church, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. ensembleoregon.org, ccptacoma.org.
Suzanne Valleau organ recital
Suzanne Valleau is the organist at this month’s Third Fridays at Noon recital at Christ Episcopal, playing an eclectic program including Portuguese baroque composer Manuel Coehlo, a Bach trio sonata, and works by American composers Pamela Decker and Daniel Gawthrop.
12:10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20). Donation. Christ Episcopal Church, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org.
“The Seafarer” at Tacoma Little Theatre
Tacoma Little Theatre’s “Off the Shelf” series brings lesser-known plays to a stage reading, and this time it’s Connor McPherson’s “The Seafarer.” As the seaman Sharky returns to Dublin on Christmas Eve to look after his grouchy, aging brother, he ends up playing cards for chilling stakes. Directed by Erin Chanfrau.
7:30 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26). $10, free for TLT members. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com.
