History museum serious about drinking in ‘Steins, Vines and Grinds’

Think Washington’s coffee addiction, craft beer trend and wineries are a recent thing? Then you need to check out “Steins, Vines and Grinds,” opening this weekend at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma. The exhibit of artifacts and photographs tells the story of the state’s love of beer, wine and coffee.
“The beverage industry in Washington is thriving thanks to … the passion of local crafters and, of course, a thirsty populace,” said Erich Ebel, the museum’s marketing and communications director. Even before Washington became a state, people were drinking all three beverages in locations such as forts Nisqually and Vancouver.
From a bottle of Rainier beer discovered in a sunken ship to a Croatian grape press from Gig Harbor, the exhibit tells the story of Washington’s drinking industry. Other items in the exhibit include a giant inflatable Rainier Beer bottle, as well as coffee and beer mugs and wine bottles and glasses ranging back in time, beverage memorabilia and marketing materials including posters, neon signs, beer trays and a bobblehead brewmaster.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Steins, Vines and Grinds: Washington’s story of beer, wine and coffee
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. third Thursdays, Saturday through April 23.
Where: Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
Admission: $12 adults; $9 seniors, students and military; free for 4 and younger and 2-8 p.m. third Thursdays.
Information: 888-BE-THERE, washingtonhistory.org.
