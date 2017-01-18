Four pianos, 40 hands, plenty of notes for Orchestral Recital fundraiser

Ever seen 20 people play four pianos? You’ll get the chance Sunday (when 20 local piano teachers combine forces for their annual Four Pianos Concert at Lagerquist Hall at Pacific Lutheran University.
The concert is a fundraiser for the Orchestral Recital Series — two concerts organized by Tacoma music teachers to give students the rare opportunity to play a concert with live orchestra accompaniment. Now 25 years old, the recital series offers concerts in the fall (chamber trios) and spring (concertos), and recently became a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
“It’s a thrill,” co-organizer Maggie McGuire said in an email, about the concert that puts four pianos on the one stage with music from duos to quartets to 20 pianists at once. “These pianists come from a wide variety of backgrounds, education and experience. They have degrees from (many respected colleges). They teach in home studios, music stores (or) community colleges and universities. They are composers, orchestral arrangers, choir directors, accompanists. … This is a great opportunity to see them in action, allow interested piano students to scout out a good teacher and enjoy an afternoon of wonderful music.”
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments