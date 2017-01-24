Tacoma Art Museum losing its leader to the Smithsonian

Tacoma is losing a museum director to Washington, D.C. Stephanie Stebich, executive director of Tacoma Art Museum since 2005, has been appointed director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Smithsonian announced today. Stebich will take up her new post April 3.
“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the national museum of American art in our nation’s capital,” Stebich said in a news release. “I am eager to tell the inspiring stories of American art through the museum’s phenomenal collections and dynamic programs. I look forward to working with the museum’s talented staff and the other directors of Smithsonian museums.”
Stebich came to Tacoma Art Museum at a time of pivotal change for the museum as it segued from a small regional collection to an institution hosting and organizing major national exhibitions and greatly expanding its physical footprint. Arriving just after the museum moved to its current, Antoine Predock-designed building, Stebich has overseen major increases in both collection and size. That includes the $20 million Haub wing of Western art; more than 2,000 new works in the collection, including the largest museum collection of glass by Dale Chihuly’s and most recently a planned expansion to house the Benaroya family gift of major Northwest art. Exhibition highlights of her term as director include traveling shows by Norman Rockwell and Georgia O’Keeffe, Matika Wilbur’s “Project 562” and “Art AIDS America” and “Hide/Seek,” both of which gained the museum national attention for art about homosexuality and AIDS.
“Stephanie brings a wealth of experience to the directorship of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, having served in leadership roles in major and regional museums across America,” said Smithsonian secretary David Skorton. “She has the knowledge, skill and stellar reputation that will enable her to build upon and extend the museum’s marvelous success in the years ahead.”
The Smithsonian American Art Museum holds one of the largest collections of American art in the world, with works by more than 7,000 artists from the colonial period to the present. It supports major exhibitions of scholarship, and maintains six research databases of American art.
Born in Germany, Stebich grew up in Scarsdale, New York and has degrees from Columbia University and New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts, as well as a certificate in nonprofit management from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. She is a graduate of the Getty Leadership Institute in Los Angeles, and was a fellow at the Guggenheim Museum. Prior to the Tacoma Art Museum, she served as assistant director of the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, and has also worked at the Cleveland Museum of Art. She serves as a trustee of both the Association of Art Museum Directors and the American Alliance of Museums.
She also has personal reasons for moving to the East Coast, having recently married Anne-Imelda Radice, executive director of the American Folk Art Museum in New York City.
