Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

‘Invisible Ink’ at Feast
At Feast Arts Center, Olympia interdisciplinary artist Anne de Marcken explores ideas of invisibility and privilege in “Invisible Ink.” Writing in lemon juice on butcher paper that gallery viewers have to iron out, de Marcken transcribes both support and attacks on fellow artist Natasha Marin during her “Reparations” project, an account of how whiteness protects from awareness and accountability.
Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. Free. Feast Arts Center, 1402 S. 11th St., Tacoma. feastarts.com.
Trumpet sounds at Second City Chamber
You’ve probably never heard a trumpet sound quite like this. Trumpeter Zachary Lyman and pianist Oksana Ezhokina, faculty at Pacific Lutheran University, use the Second City Chamber Series’ spotlight concert to put the trumpet through some very contemporary paces, including electronics and a “Frankenstein” concerto assembled from old-chestnut works by Hummel, Haydn and Neruda.
4 p.m. Sunday. $25 adults; $23 seniors, military; $10 students; free for 18 and younger. First Lutheran Church, 524 N. I St., Tacoma. 253-572-TUNE, scchamberseries.org.
Marissa Meyer book launch
Tacoma best-selling author Marissa Meyer launches her first graphic novel “Wires and Nerves” at the Tacoma Public Library on Tuesday with a party that includes Meyer reading and signing books, face painters, a costume contest and more. The novel tells of an android with a heart of (mechanized) gold who first appeared in Meyer’s earlier book “Cress.” Books will be available for purchase.
7 p.m. Tuesday. Free. Tacoma Public Library main branch, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-292-2001, tacomalibrary.org.
