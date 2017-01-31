Could you be the next Tacoma poet laureate?

Write poems? Live in Pierce County? The Tacoma Arts Commission is looking for the city’s next poet laureate, with applications due Feb. 27 for the two-year position that begins in April, National Poetry Month.
Tacoma’s poet laureate is a position that began in 2008 and is awarded to a leading poet 18 or older and living in Pierce County. The laureate supports the city’s literary community through readings, performances, workshops, presentations, publications and other projects, participating in Tacoma Art Month each October and producing the April ceremony that ushers in the new laureate.
A $4,000 stipend is given by the city.
“The poet laureate program provides an incredible opportunity for a unique Tacoma poet to engage the entire city as an ambassador for this important and dynamic art form,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chairman Mike Sweney.
Past laureates have included university professors like William Kupinse, high school teachers like Josie Emmons Turner, and spoken word activists like Lucas Smiraldo and the current laureate Cathy Nguyen, who also focused on poetry for and by youths and minorities.
Nguyen will hand over the title to the new laureate at a free poetry event April 29.
Applications and information about the position are available at cityoftacoma.org/poet.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
