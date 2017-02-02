Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

UPS chamber concert
A Frenchman, a Russian and a Hungarian walk into … no, not a bar, but a chamber music concert at the University of Puget Sound. Feb. 3, the Jacobsen Series kicks off with music by Fauré, Bartók and Prokofiev for violin (Maria Sampen), viola (Joyce Ramée), piano (Michael Seregow) and cello (Alistair MacRae), contrasting lyrical, virtuosic and classical.
7:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 3). Kilworth Chapel, University of Puget Sound, North 18th and Warner streets, Tacoma. $15 general; $10 seniors, students, military, UPS faculty and staff; free for UPS students. 253-879-3555, tickets.pugetsound.org.
Nonviolence on film at The Grand
“Love and Solidarity” is a cinematic exploration of nonviolent organizing and the life of the Rev. James Lawson, activist and adviser to Martin Luther King Jr., a film by local labor and civil rights historian Michael Honey of the University of Washington Tacoma, with award-winning filmmaker Errol Webber. Discussion follows.
6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Admission by donation. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com.
Revels Midwinter Mixer
Join the Puget Sound Revels and fiddler Sarah Comer in a Midwinter Mixer folk dance party inside the evocative architecture of the downtown Post Hall gallery.
7:30-10 p.m. Saturday. $22. Post Hall Gallery, old Post Office, 1102 A St., Tacoma. pugetsoundrevels.org.
‘Buddy Holly’ at TMP
“Buddy Holly” was so popular at Tacoma Musical Playhouse in 2015 that the theater is bringing it back, along with Matt McClure in the title role. The musical about the famous ’50s rock star, complete with favorite songs like “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue,” just happens to open on the 58th anniversary of the day Holly died in the plane crash that claimed Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richard and pilot Roger Peterson.
7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from Friday (Feb. 3)-Feb. 26, plus 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and 25. $31 adult; $29 senior, student, military; $22 ages 12 and younger. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. 253-565-6867, tmp.org.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments