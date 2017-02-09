Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Alvin Ailey II at the Pantages
The youthful energy of Alvin Ailey’s second company comes to the Pantages Theater this weekend with a diverse program of classic Ailey works and contemporary dance by new, young choreographers.
7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $19-$69. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Symphony Tacoma’s Mini Maestros
A cowboy string quintet? Not as far-fetched as it sounds when you get Symphony Tacoma involved. The symphony kicks off its Mini Maestros series for kids (ages 2-8) and families with “Fiddler on the Hoof,” featuring two violins, viola, cello and bass playing — ahem — rodeo classics, from Copland’s “Hoedown” to Rossini’s “William Tell Overture.” Come dressed in your best Western gear and come early for an instrument petting zoo. Others follow with winds (March 19), percussion (April 30), and “Peter and the Wolf” (May 21).
2:30 p.m. Sunday. $10 adults, $7 kids. Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, North 15th Street and Union Avenue, Tacoma. 253-272-7264, symphonytacoma.org, pugetsound.org.
Gerard Schwartz visits UPS
Gerard Schwarz, former Seattle Symphony director, international conductor and now music director of The All-Star Orchestra, will visit University of Puget Sound for a day of conducting and classes. He’ll give a free public talk on his life and music, followed by a question-and-answer session, with DVDs and CDs for signing and sale.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, North 15th Street and Union Avenue, Tacoma. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.org.
Emmet Cohen jazz at SOTA
Tacoma Jazz Association brings to town acclaimed American pianist and composer Emmet Cohen with his trio this weekend. Winner of the 2014 American Jazz Pianists competition, Cohen has played at major jazz events including the Monterey, Newport, North Sea and Edinburgh festivals, and is currently Hammond B3 organist-in-residence at Harlem’s Smoke jazz club.
6 p.m. Sunday. $10 at kareemkandi@hotmail.com. Tacoma School of the Arts theater, 1118 S. Commerce St., Tacoma. tacomajazzassociation.org.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments