Really Russian: Tacoma Opera gets a Russian lead for 'Eugene Onegin'

It's not just a Russian opera by a Russian composer (Tchaikovsky) based on a Russian novel (by Pushkin). Nor is it just a very Russian love story (passion, rejection, seduction, death and more passion). No, Tacoma Opera's "Eugene Onegin" also has an actual Russian to sing the lead role – Seattle baritone Misha Myznikov.