Where can you get bells, Bach rock and musical theater? Try the UP for Arts concert series

Handbells, singers and Bach rock headline the UP for Arts concert series in University Place this spring, with visual artists complimenting the performance art in the Civic Atrium.
Upcoming events include:
Friday (Feb. 24): The South Sound Choir Academy conducted by Megan Oberfield, which includes the South Sound Youth Choir, Tacoma Singing Society and Tacoma Ringing Society, with handbells and choral music. The featured visual artist will be watercolorist Karen Petrillose.
March 31: “Bach Rocks,” with Pacific Lutheran University professor Diana Walker and her trio playing a rocked up J.S. Bach on piano, bass and drums. Art and traditional quilts by Washington Stars Quilt Guild will be on display.
April 28: Musical theater soprano Leischen Moore and pianist Terry O’Harra present “From Gold to Platinum,” with songs from both the golden era of musicals (“The Sound of Music”) to modern hits such as “Shrek” and “The Little Mermaid.” The featured artist is Ruth Doumit with ceramics, stained glass and mosaics.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568
UP for Arts
When: 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24), March 31, April 28.
Where: University Place Civic, Library Atrium, 3609 Market Square (36th Street and Bridgeport Way), University Place.
Tip: Free parking available underneath the library. Nearby Grassi’s Ristorante will donate 20 percent of all dinner orders to UP for Arts, with half-price wine and dessert available after the show.
Tickets: $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Art members.
Information: upforarts.org.
