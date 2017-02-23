Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Tacoma Concert Band space adventure
The Tacoma Concert Band goes on a musical space odyssey for its Pantages concert Saturday. The program will include Holst’s “The Planets” and music from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
7:30 p.m. Saturday. From $18; free for 17 and younger. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org, tacomaconcertband.org.
Community Theater ‘Kaleidoscope’
Can’t get enough community theater? Next weekend Tacoma Musical Playhouse and the Washington State Community Theatre Association co-host “Kaleidoscope,” three days of one-hour plays by the state’s community theaters. Tacoma’s represented by the Playhouse’s “The Addams Family,” Tacoma Little Theatre’s “Second Samuel” and Changing Scene Theatre Northwest’s “Love: You’ve Got to be Kidding.” Winners advance to the state level.
7 p.m. Thursday and March 4, 6:30 p.m. March 3. $10 per evening, $25 three-day pass. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. 253-565-6867, tmp.org.
Lettuce art event at Feast
Live art, gallery work, congenial company — it’s the second Lettuce event at Feast Arts, where you get to watch artists, buy a raffle ticket for their work, eat yummy food and support a charity at the same time. February’s event features Jaison Rivera, Risa Kaneko, Candy Apple Creative Arts and Trevor Ruhl, with PB&J Waffles’ food truck. In the Feast gallery is a new installation by collage artist Larry Calkins.
7-10 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24). $20; $15 if you post on Facebook or Instagram with #lettuce253; free if you bring $15 worth of art supplies for Guadalupe House. Feast Arts, 1402 S. 11th St., Tacoma. lettuce253.com, feastarts.com.
Finnish organist at St. Andrew’s
This year Finland celebrates 100 years of independence, and St. Andrew’s Episcopal in Tacoma is helping. Finnish organist Jaana Jokimies plays a recital of Nordic music on the church’s restored Fritts organ, with a Scandinavian feast to follow.
3 p.m. Sunday. Donation. 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org.
