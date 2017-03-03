Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Poetry out Loud state finals
Hear students from all over Washington, including Tacoma’s Life Christian senior Lizette Harris, compete for prizes and the chance at nationals in the annual Poetry Out Loud state finals. The judges include state poet laureate Tod Marshall, who’ll also take the stage, along with the Kareem Kandi Band.
1 p.m. Saturday. Free. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org, poetryoutloud.org.
‘Doubt’ at Lakewood Playhouse
“Doubt,” John Patrick Shanley’s provocative play about false accusations against a priest, continues at Lakewood Playhouse.
8 p.m. Friday (March 3), Saturday and March 10-11; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 12. $25 general; $22 military; $21 senior; $19 student, educator. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org.
Tacoma Youth Symphony concert
The Tacoma Youth Symphony takes a musical tour of the solar system in a concert of Holst’s “The Planets,” Grieg’s “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” and a student concerto.
3 p.m. Sunday. $13, $24. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org, tysamusic.org.
Free portrait day at art museum
Join in the portrait fun at the free Portrait Party community festival Sunday at Tacoma Art Museum. See the Smithsonian’s Outwin portraiture show in the galleries, try figure drawing with a live model alongside artist Tim Mansen, pose for a Polaroid, write haiku and more.
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-4258, tacomaartmuseum.org.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments