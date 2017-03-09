Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Tacoma Refugee Choir
The Tacoma Refugee Choir joins choirs at Tacoma Community College next Thursday for a concert of musical diversity. Songs include folk music from Central America, Israel and Ireland, as well as African American spirituals and gospel music.
7:30 p.m. March 16. Free, donations accepted. Tacoma Community College, Building 2, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. tacomacc.edu, refugeechoir.org.
Pearl Django in Bremerton
Seattle gypsy jazz band Pearl Django brings its energetic swing in the style of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli to Collective Visions Gallery this weekend. On the walls is work by 20 Puget Sound artists in painting, drawing, wood carving, sculpture and more.
7-9 p.m. Friday (March 10). $24 advance; $26 at door. Collective Visions Gallery, 331 Pacific Ave., Bremerton. 360-377-8327, pearldjango.com, collectivevisions.com.
RAGS wearable art sale
The annual RAGS wearable art sale features regional artists and one-of-a-kind pieces, from studio jewelry to handmade clothing to hip accessories, all on sale to benefit the YWCA’s domestic violence prevention program.
Gala preview 6-9 p.m. Thursday (March 9), $80; then, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (free entry). Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma, 1701 Alexander Ave. E., Fife. 253-272-4181, ragswearableart.org.
A cappella at the Pantages
Two of the most acclaimed a cappella pop groups join forces Friday (March 10) at the Pantages Theater. Longtime vocal quartet Manhattan Transfer and gospel sextet Take 6 come together for the first time in The Summit, singing everything from jazz to swing to R&B in their Grammy-winning styles.
7:30 p.m. Friday.$39-$110. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
