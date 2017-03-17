Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s ‘Spamalot’
“Spamalot” won three Tonys and was a smash hit on Broadway. Eric Idle’s musical is based on one of the funniest films of all time: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” complete with dancing knights, ridiculous wizards and one long-suffering king. Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s version opens this weekend.
7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through April 9, also 2 p.m. April 1 and 8. $31 adults; $29 seniors, students, military; $22 ages 12 and younger. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. 253-565-6867, tmp.org.
Manestage Theatre’s ‘Diary of Anne Frank’
Manestage tackles the Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner about the young Jewish girl whose diary, written in a concealed attic, became part of World War II Holocaust history.
7 p.m. Friday (March 17), Saturday and March 24-25; 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and March 25-26. $22 adults; $18 seniors, students; $12 ages 10 and younger. Sumner Performing Arts Center, 1707 Main St., Sumner. 253-447-7645, manestagetheatre.com.
‘Gypsy’ at Tacoma Little Theatre
The vaudeville-era story tells the story of Mama Rose, the stage mother whose daughter Louise steps into the spotlight to become famous burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee. Directed by Chris Serface.
7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through April 2. $26 adults; $24 seniors, students, military; $22 child. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. 253-272-8801, tacomalittletheatre.com.
Bremerton Symphony goes Wild West
Hold your horses! The Bremerton Symphony is kicking up its heels in a Wild West program with Copland’s “Hoedown,” “Billy the Kid,” “The Magnificent Seven” and more. Soloists Andrew Etherington and Megan McCormick sing selections from “Oklahoma.” Dakota Damschen (Miss Kitsap Fair and Stampede) and Kyla Seevers (2017 Miss Katie Kitsap) make special appearances.
7:30 p.m. Saturday. $10-$28. Bremerton High School Performing Arts Center, 1500 13th St., Bremerton. 360-373-1722, bremertonsymphony.org.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments