Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Intimate a cappella with The Esoterics
In the face of increased division and antipathy in society, the Seattle a cappella group The Esoterics brings music that unifies through reflection and intimacy. “Intimas” includes music by Christopher Theofanidis, Aaron Jay Kernis and Eric Banks, meditating on community and finding our way.
7 p.m. Sunday. $15-$25. Christ Episcopal, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. 206-935-7779, theesoterics.org, ccptacoma.org.
Muh Grog Zoo improv is back
After closing last year, improv troupe Muh Grog Zoo is back to do a one-night show Friday (April 7). The actors will perform two long-form improvised plays at their original space at Tacoma Youth Theater.
8 p.m. Friday (April 7). $10. 924 Broadway, Tacoma. muhgrogzoo.com.
Diversity Film Fest at The Grand
Tacoma Community College puts on its annual Diversity Film Festival at The Grand Cinema this month, celebrating international culture on screen with films like “Ixcanul,” “Real Boy,” “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” and “The Fits.”
Various times, Sunday-April 26 with free gala after 2 p.m. screening Sunday. $8 matinee, $10 evening. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett St., Tacoma. 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com.
Bellydance Evolution at the Pantages
Los Angeles-based Bellydance Evolution brings its West Coast tour of “Alice in Wonderland” to Tacoma this weekend. The show reimagines the classic tale through world fusion dance. The cast features 20 international performers in Middle Eastern dance, break dance, hip-hop, contemporary and tribal styles.
7:30 p.m. Saturday. $19-$49. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments