Critic’s Picks: 4 don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Project Trio at UPS
Need to jump-start your lunch hour? New York’s high-energy Project Trio brings improvised flute, cello and double bass to a workshop at the University of Puget Sound, playing everything from baroque to metal with flute beatboxing thrown in.
12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. Music Building, Room L6, University of Puget Sound, 1701 N. Union Ave., Tacoma. pugetsound.edu.
Civil War author appearance
Lakewood author Nick Adams will appear at the Lakewood Barnes & Noble bookstore this Saturday dressed as the 1861 governor of Minnesota, Alexander Ramsey. To honor the beginning and end of the Civil War, Adams will read from his award-winning “My Dear Wife and Children,” a transcription of the letters written by his great-great-grandfather from the Civil War’s front lines. He’ll also have artifacts to show.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Barnes & Noble, Lakewood Towne Center, Lakewood. 253-983-0852, stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2832.
Jesús Gomez’s ‘Requiem’ premieres
First Presbyterian Church offers the world premiere of “Requiem,” composed by Jesús Gomez. A Pacific Lutheran University vocal graduate, Gomez was inspired to write the work in the wake of the Paris terrorist attacks of 2015, and it travels from dissonance to peace and hope. It will be performed by the church’s choir and a chamber orchestra as part of the Good Friday service.
7 p.m. Friday (April 14). Free. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-272-3286, fpctacoma.org.
TCC faculty art show
Art faculty at Tacoma Community College are featured in the current gallery show at the college, with media and artist talks this month, including Melinda Cox (Wednesday), Anthony Culanag (Thursday), Frank Dippolito (April 26) and Marit Berg (May 3).
Talks at noon. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays. Faculty show up through May 3. Free. The Gallery, Tacoma Community College, South 12th and Mildred streets, Tacoma. 253-460-4306, tacomacc.edu/campuslife/thegallery.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
