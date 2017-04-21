Critic’s Picks

Second City vocal recital
Soprano Christina Kowalski and pianist Jinshil Yi re-create one of Second City Chamber Music’s first concerts from 40 years ago with a program of Rachmaninov, Debussy and Mozart.
4 p.m. Sunday. $25 adults; $23 seniors, military; free for 18 and younger. First Lutheran Church, 524 S. I St., Tacoma. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.com.
‘Hands Up’ African-American monologues
Part of the August Wilson Red Door Project, the New Black Fest presents “Hands Up,” an evening of monologues by seven playwrights inspired by events such as the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. A talk follows the performance.
7:30 p.m. Friday (April 21) and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. Free with online registration. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Roots art, activism at Chief Leschi School
Outgoing Tacoma Poet Laureate Cathy Nguyen is organizing “Roots Connecting with Mother Earth,” an arts and activism event for Earth Day centered around youths, indigenous people and people of color. Live performances, a community mural, youth-led workshops and an open mic will connect environmentalism with social justice.
5-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. Chief Leschi School, 5625 52nd St. E., Puyallup. Register to perform, rideshare or volunteer at tinyurl.com/rootsregistration.
Birds for Earth Day at Feast Arts
Celebrate bird beauty on Earth Day at Feast Arts Center, where Tinkertopia and the Tahoma Audubon Society present a free day of building bird art, bird song games, pollinator plant demonstrations and natural fabric dyeing.
12-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Feast Arts Center, 1402 S. 11th St., Tacoma. feastarts.com.
