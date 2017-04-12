Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s ‘The Addams Family’ makes national competition

Tacoma Musical Playhouse is taking “The Addams Family” to nationals. After winning the regional community theater festival Kaleidoscope, held by the American Association of Community Theatre in Boise, Idaho, on April 1, the Playhouse advances to the national level at AACTFest 2017 in Minnesota in June.
The cast and crew of “The Addams Family,” which ran at the Tacoma theater in October, will perform the first act of the musical at the Rochester Civic Theatre and Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota, on June 29 in two public shows. Eleven other community theaters from around the country will compete at the six-day festival.
Other accolades won by the Playhouse at the regional competition include best director (Jon Douglas Rake), best supporting actor (John Kelleher as Fester), best cameo (Jonathan Bill as Lurch), best hair and makeup (Jocelyne Fowler), and best set design (Dennis Kurtz and Ely Mattson).
For information, see aact.org or tmp.org.
