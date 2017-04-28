Critic’s picks

Sounds of Brass
Enjoy tunes from “Harry Potter,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and more songs from Broadway and Hollywood at the 10th annual Sounds of Brass Pops concert Sunday, with guest soloist Tim Lerch on jazz and blues guitar and a 16-piece brass and percussion ensemble directed by John Falskow.
1 p.m. Sunday. Free. Building 2, Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. brassunlimited.org, tacomacc.edu.
Poets in Auburn
Auburn celebrates National Poetry Month with an evening at the Auburn Avenue Theater. Hosted by Northwest Renaissance Poets, it features Auburn’s current laureate Marjorie Rommel, state laureate Tod Marshall, former laureates Elizabeth Austen and Samuel Green, plus youth poet Summer Barnett.
7-9 p.m. Friday (April 28). Free. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. 253-931-3043, auburnwa.gov/arts.
Tacoma Opera does Offenbach
A street singer in Peru will do anything for a square meal in Jacques Offenbach’s comic opera “La Périchole,” opening this weekend with Tacoma Opera. The charming, light-hearted French composer includes boleros and seguidillas for an exotic backdrop.
7:30 p.m. Saturday and May 5; 2 p.m. May 7. $25-$85. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. 253-627-7789, tacomaopera.com, broadwaycenter.org.
Scandinavian fest at PLU
Delicious food, handcrafted items and a Viking re-enactment — what more could you want from the Norwegian Heritage Festival, on this Saturday at Pacific Lutheran University’s Scandinavian Cultural Center.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Anderson University Center, PLU, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. plu.edu.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments