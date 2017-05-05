Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Jazz at Marine View
This month’s Jazz Live at Marine View features flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny with his all-star band, and Phoenix vocalist Holly Pyle. Praised by the International Review of Music for his “emotionally expressive” improvisation, Matheny won last year’s Earshot Jazz Northwest Instrumentalist of the Year.
5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org.
Vashon Island art studio tour
You have two weekends to cover 23 artist studios on Vashon Island, from pottery to jewelry, painting, blown glass and more. Artists will demonstrate and have work for sale.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-May 7 and May 13-14. Free. Various venues on Vashon Island. Map and information available at island businesses and online at vashonislandartstudiotour.com.
Historic Tacoma re-design evening
Historic Tacoma, with Feast Arts and the Tacoma Office of Preservation, launch an historic Tacoma coloring book by Jori Adkins at a building-design fest. Architect Randy Cook and team will guide participants in drawing ideas for adaptive reuse, inspired by Feast Arts Center.
7-9 p.m. Friday (May 5). Free. Book for purchase. Feast Arts, 1402 S. 11th St., Tacoma. feastarts.com, historictacoma.org.
Mozart on the Fritts
Hear six Mozart church sonatas, plus solos and duos, played on the resonant Fritts organ at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, with Naomi Shiga and Jonathan Wohlers on organ, Svend Rønning and Gwendolyn Taylor on violin and Meg Brennan on cello. Reception to follow.
3 p.m. Sunday. Admission by donation. St. Andrew’s Episcopal, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org.
