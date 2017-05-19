Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

Flamenco from Sabor
Tacoma has flamenco happening this weekend: Cuban-born Tacoma dancer Marisela Fleites and her group Sabor dance at Tacoma Little Theatre on Sunday to honor recently-departed Tacoma dancer Roy Stevens.
5 p.m. Sunday. $17. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. 253-209-5112, squareup.com/store/sabor-flamenco.
Symphony plays ‘Peter and the Wolf’
Kids always love “Peter and the Wolf,” Prokofiev’s enchanting musical tale of a Russian boy who captures a wolf with help from his bird friends, told with each instrument playing a character. David Fischer (Broadway Center) narrates, with the Tacoma Youth Chorus as special guests in this chamber concert for littlies.
2:30 p.m. Sunday. $7. Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1701 N. Union Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-7264, symphonytacoma.org.
Queen’s birthday at Fort Nisqually
She’s pretty old, but she can still party like it’s 1819. Fort Nisqually Living History Museum celebrates Queen Victoria’s 198th birthday this weekend with such traditional tributes as a musket volley, cannon salute, bagpipes, toasts, Scottish dances, Puyallup tribal music and more.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. $8-$10/free ages 3 and under. Fort Nisqually, Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 253-591-5339, fortnisqually.org.
Music Teachers’ orchestra series
For 25 years, the Tacoma chapter of the Washington Music Teachers Association has given its students the chance to play solo with an orchestra. This year, the Orchestra Recital Series features guest artist Joseph William, a Stadium High alum who’s a soloist and Oberlin Conservatory graduate, playing part of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3.
7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1701 N. Union Ave., Tacoma.
3 and 6 p.m. May 27, 5 p.m. May 28 at First Lutheran Church, 524 S. I St., Tacoma. Suggested donation $15, $25 family. 253-686-0764, wsmta.org.
