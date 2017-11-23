Two dozen things to do this weekend and next in and round Tacoma

Nov. 24
International Artists Carillon: “Christmas Bells Are Ringing”
A program of holiday music, including Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Two Guitars,” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”
1 p.m. Nov. 24. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. Free with museum admission. 253-284-4750, seattlecarillon.org
Nov. 24-Dec. 17
“A Christmas Carol”
An adaptation of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey.
Various times Nov. 24-Dec. 17. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $20-$26. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Nov. 24-Dec. 18
Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “Once Upon A Mattress”
Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea,” gets the full musical treatment in this production — with a few surprises.
2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 24-Dec. 18. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867; tmp.org
Nov. 25
Cirque-tacular’s “Snowkus Pocus”
This family-friendly show combines cirque style acrobatics and ballet to tell the story of young Brianna as she encounters the North Wind, Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and other characters during a winter blizzard.
3 p.m. Nov. 25. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
72nd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Taking part in a tradition since World War II, Tacoma gathers each winter to kick off the holiday season with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Gather for carols and photos with Santa.
5 p.m. Nov. 25. Ninth and Broadway, Tacoma. Free. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 26
Alleluia! An Ecumenical Christmas Concert
will feature the St. Gabriel Church Choir, Lyrica, Ladies Choral Ensemble of Puget Sound, the Bremerton Symphony Chorale, and special guests Women of Note. Donations will be accepted to benefit the South Kitsap Family Kitchen.
3 p.m. Nov. 26. St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave., Port Orchard. Freewill offering 253-312-6074
Nov. 30
“A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE”
The classic animated television special comes to life in this national touring stage adaptation of the Emmy- and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Dec. 1
“Organ at Noon”
Joseph Adam plays an all-Bach program in honor of Bach’s birthday.
12:05 p.m. Dec. 1. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Wind Ensemble and Concert Band
Conducted by Gerard Morris.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. University of Puget Sound, Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Kitaro’s Music and Film Production: “Kojiki and the Universe”
8 p.m. Dec. 1. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma. $75-$200. 206-527-8801, bit.ly/2hCqHhi
Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9
ACT 1 Theatre: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
The Herdman siblings — “the worst kids in the history of the world” — take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale.
7 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Liberty Theater, 116 W. Main St., Puyallup. $15 or $20, children 5 and under free. act1theatre.org
Dec. 1, 3, 8 and 10
South Sound Classical Choir: “Birth and Renewal”
Christmas concert featuring composers Handel, Lauridsen, Rutter, Vivaldi Mendelssohn and others.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton Way, Milton. 3 p.m.. Dec. 3. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. 7:30 p.m.. Dec. 8. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. 3 p.m. Dec. 10. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 North J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-460-2662, bit.ly/2jv9bMj
Dec. 1-Dec. 24
Tacoma Little Theatre: “Seussical the Musical”
The Cat in the Hat takes you on a musical journey through your favorite Dr. Seuss stories. Horton, Jojo, Mayzie, Gertrude, the Whos and even the Grinch show up in a show filled with great songs and dances.
Dec. 1-24; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with added performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Special Performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $22-$26. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com
Dec. 2
Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “Sing-Along with Santa”
Greet Santa with your holiday wishes, sing Christmas carols and hear a story read by Santa. A professional photographer for photos will be available or bring your camera.
10 a.m. Dec. 2. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10, 253-565-6867; tmp.org
“Christmas Breath of Aire Concert”
More than 80 singers from around the Pacific Northwest will sing traditional and new renditions of Christmas music.
7 p.m. Dec. 2. Central Lutheran Church, 409 N. Tacoma Ave, Tacoma. Adults, $15; two adults and children, $30; one adult plus children, $22. 253-383-5528, centrallutheranchurch.com/donate
South Sound Strings Harp Ensemble: Christmas concert
With harps, voice, flute and a touch of jazz.
3 p.m. Dec. 2, Schneebeck Concert Hall at the University of Puget Sound. Free.
Dec. 2-3
Federal Way Symphony: “Holiday Pops”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Performing Arts and Event Center of Federal Way, 31510 Pete Von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $39-$50. fwpaec.org
Adelphian Concert Choir and Voci d’Amici
Conducted by Steven Zopfi.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $5 or $10. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
The Vashon Island Chorale: “Carols & Cantatas”
Ninety-five singers and 30 orchestra members will perform traditional carols and two cantatas. Chorale Director Gary D. Cannon will present lectures 45 minutes before the start of the concerts.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3; the Kay White Theater at Vashon Center for the Arts, 19600 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon; $5-$20. 206-463-5131, vashoncenterforthearts.org
Dec. 3
Symphony Tacoma: Sounds of the Season
Sarah Ioannides conducts, with the Tacoma Youth Chorus and featuring soprano Leeann Conley-Holcomb. Annual collage of seasonal music, featuring classics from TV and Christmas movies, along with choral offerings and a carol sing-along.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19.50-$81.50; 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Festival of Lessons and Carol
An evening of readings by the Rev. Dave Wright and music by the Adelphian Concert Choir.
7 p.m. Dec. 3. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free but canned food donation requested. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Peninsula Community Chorus: Annual holiday concert.
Refreshments served following concert.
3 p.m. Dec. 3. Gig Harbor United Methodist Church, 7400 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-686-9716, peninsulacommunitychorus.com
Messiah Sing-A-Long
Conducted by Anne Lyman.
2 p.m. Dec. 3. Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St. SW, Lakewood. $10 suggested donation. Donation of non-perishable food items for area food banks suggested. 253-582-3011
Red, White & Blue Holiday Concert
performed by the 133rd Army Band of the Washington National Guard.
2 p.m. Dec. 3. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 4th St. NE, Auburn. Free. 253-931-3043
