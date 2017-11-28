More Videos

  • Why giving to others makes us feel good

    Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.

Partita: The story behind Tacoma's newest organ piece

When Mark Brombaugh gives the Tacoma premiere of a new Partita by David Dahl on Sept. 30, it will be bittersweet. Both men know the Christ Episcopal organ well: Brombaugh's brother John built it, and Dahl played it for 30 years as the church's organist. But Dahl's vision is rapidly failing, and this might be the last piece the well-known musician ever writes.

A mural by and for the People's

Watch artists at work creating the giant mural on the south wall of the People's Community Center in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood. The mural – featuring iconic sights and local African American heroes in their childhood – will be ready in time for Saturday's People's Pool grand opening.