Why giving to others makes us feel good

Kristin Lee has been playing the violin since she was 6. She's been playing the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto since she was 13. Now, at 30, she'll play it again with Symphony Tacoma this weekend – and she finds something new in it, every time.
It's not just a Russian opera by a Russian composer (Tchaikovsky) based on a Russian novel (by Pushkin). Nor is it just a very Russian love story (passion, rejection, seduction, death and more passion). No, Tacoma Opera's "Eugene Onegin" also has an actual Russian to sing the lead role – Seattle baritone Misha Myznikov.
"Ghostbusters" in lace hip scarves? You bet. Tacoma Belly Dance studio brings belly dancers from around Puget Sound to Urban Grace Church Jan. 28 for "Horrific," a show that combines two genres you never knew could go together: belly dance and horror flicks. Who you gonna call??
When Tacoma's Puget Sound Revels decided to set their annual Christmas folk-song production in long-ago Wales, they didn't realize they'd be getting actual Welsh musicians: Elsa Davies and Ceri Owen-Jones, who play harps and fiddles as Deuair.
You'd be forgiven for thinking saxophone was just a jazz instrument - there are almost more concertos than orchestral pieces. Erik Steighner, who'll play the Demersseman "Fantaisie" with the Tacoma Concert Band this weekend, tells us just why he loves sax. Er - yes. Sax. With an "a".
War. Rape. Refugees. Conflicting cultures and religions. If this sounds like 2016 to you, you’re right – but it’s also what was happening in 177 C. E., when a Chinese heroine was born who’s the star of Tacoma’s first brand-new opera in decades.
When Mark Brombaugh gives the Tacoma premiere of a new Partita by David Dahl on Sept. 30, it will be bittersweet. Both men know the Christ Episcopal organ well: Brombaugh's brother John built it, and Dahl played it for 30 years as the church's organist. But Dahl's vision is rapidly failing, and this might be the last piece the well-known musician ever writes.
Watch artists at work creating the giant mural on the south wall of the People's Community Center in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood. The mural – featuring iconic sights and local African American heroes in their childhood – will be ready in time for Saturday's People's Pool grand opening.