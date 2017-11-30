Three dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and round Tacoma

Through Dec. 17
“A Christmas Carol”
An adaptation of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey.
Various times through Dec. 17. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $20-$26. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Through Dec. 18
Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “Once Upon A Mattress”
Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea,” gets the full musical treatment in this production — with a few surprises.
2 and 7 p.m. through Dec. 18. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867; tmp.org
Dec. 1
“Organ at Noon”
Joseph Adam plays an all-Bach program in honor of Bach’s birthday.
12:05 p.m. Dec. 1. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Wind Ensemble and Concert Band
Conducted by Gerard Morris.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. University of Puget Sound, Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Kitaro’s Music and Film Production: “Kojiki and the Universe”
8 p.m. Dec. 1. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma. $75-$200. 206-527-8801, bit.ly/2hCqHhi
Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9
ACT 1 Theatre: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
The Herdman siblings — “the worst kids in the history of the world” — take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale.
7 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Liberty Theater, 116 W. Main St., Puyallup. $15 or $20, children 5 and under free. act1theatre.org
Dec. 1, 3, 8 and 10
South Sound Classical Choir: “Birth and Renewal”
Christmas concert featuring composers Handel, Lauridsen, Rutter, Vivaldi Mendelssohn and others.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton Way, Milton. 3 p.m.. Dec. 3. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. 7:30 p.m.. Dec. 8. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. 3 p.m. Dec. 10. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-460-2662, bit.ly/2jv9bMj
Dec. 1-Dec. 24
Tacoma Little Theatre: “Seussical the Musical”
The Cat in the Hat takes you on a musical journey through your favorite Dr. Seuss stories. Horton, Jojo, Mayzie, Gertrude, the Whos and even the Grinch show up in a show filled with great songs and dances.
Dec. 1-24; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with added performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Special Performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $22-$26. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com
Dec. 2
Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “Sing-Along with Santa”
Greet Santa with your holiday wishes, sing Christmas carols and hear a story read by Santa. A professional photographer for photos will be available or bring your camera.
10 a.m. Dec. 2. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-565-6867; tmp.org
“Christmas Breath of Aire Concert”
More than 80 singers from around the Pacific Northwest will sing traditional and new renditions of Christmas music.
7 p.m. Dec. 2. Central Lutheran Church, 409 N. Tacoma Ave, Tacoma. Adults, $15; two adults and children, $30; one adult plus children, $22. 253-383-5528, centrallutheranchurch.com/donate
South Sound Strings Harp Ensemble: Christmas concert
With harps, voice, flute and a touch of jazz.
3 p.m. Dec. 2, Schneebeck Concert Hall at the University of Puget Sound. Free.
Dec. 2-3
Federal Way Symphony: “Holiday Pops”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Performing Arts and Event Center of Federal Way, 31510 Pete Von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $39-$50. fwpaec.org
Adelphian Concert Choir and Voci d’Amici
Conducted by Steven Zopfi.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $5 or $10. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
The Vashon Island Chorale: “Carols & Cantatas”
Ninety-five singers and 30 orchestra members will perform traditional carols and two cantatas. Chorale Director Gary D. Cannon will present lectures 45 minutes before the start of the concerts.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3; the Kay White Theater at Vashon Center for the Arts, 19600 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon; $5-$20. 206-463-5131, vashoncenterforthearts.org
Dec. 3
Symphony Tacoma: Sounds of the Season
Sarah Ioannides conducts, with the Tacoma Youth Chorus and featuring soprano Leeann Conley-Holcomb. Annual collage of seasonal music, featuring classics from TV and Christmas movies, along with choral offerings and a carol sing-along.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19.50-$81.50. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Festival of Lessons and Carol
An evening of readings by the Rev. Dave Wright and music by the Adelphian Concert Choir.
7 p.m. Dec. 3. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free but canned food donation requested. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Peninsula Community Chorus: Annual holiday concert.
Refreshments served following concert.
3 p.m. Dec. 3. Gig Harbor United Methodist Church, 7400 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-686-9716, peninsulacommunitychorus.com
Messiah Sing-Along
Conducted by Anne Lyman.
2 p.m. Dec. 3. Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St. SW, Lakewood. $10 suggested donation. Donation of non-perishable food items for area food banks suggested. 253-582-3011
Red, White & Blue Holiday Concert
performed by the 133rd Army Band of the Washington National Guard.
2 p.m. Dec. 3. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 4th St. NE, Auburn. Free. 253-931-3043
Dec. 4
Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “A Big Band Christmas”
Celebrate the holidays Big Band style, with Tacoma’s Swing Reunion Orchestra, an 18-piece big band with vocalists.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $25. 253-565-6867; tmp.org
Clarinet Ensemble C
6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 . University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Percussion Ensemble
7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. University of Puget Sound, Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Dec. 5
Chorale and Dorian Singers
Conducted by J. Edmund Hughes and Kathryn Lehmann.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. University of Puget Sound, Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. bit.ly/2zHz2qw
Dec. 7
“The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year”
Interactive murder mystery dinner shows.
7 p.m. Dec. 7. The Old Spaghetti Factory, 1250 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $60. 888-643-2583, murdermysterydinnerseattle.com
Tacoma Little Theatre: “A Taste of Honey”
An “off the shelf” presentation of Shelagh Delaney’s working-class drama.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St. $10 for non-TLT members, and free for members. Tickets can be bought by phone or online. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com
Dec. 8
Magical Strings
Featuring three generations of the Boulding Family, plus the Tara Academy Irish Dancers, violinist Jocelyn Pettit, guitarist Colm MacCarthaigh, percussionist Matt Jerrell and vocals and sing-alongs led by Prescott Breeden.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 8., Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. $12-$28 in advance; $3 more at the door. 253-857-3716, magicalstrings.com
Bethel School District: “Vivace!”
Choral program holiday tour.
Noon Dec. 8. Graham Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham. Free. 253-548-3322, piercecountylibrary.org/calendar
Auburn Community Players: “Scrooge, The Musical”
7 p.m. Dec. 8-9; 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $13-$16 advance, $18-$21at the door. 253-931-3043, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=78627
Dec. 9
Seattle Men’s Chorus: “A Sassy Brassy Holiday”
A concert of holiday music and humor. The Seattle Men’s Chorus presents beloved carols, holiday classics and the antics you expect from this holiday tradition.
3 and 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $32-$55. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Coming Home: An Original Singing Christmas Tree Production
3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Life Center Tacoma, 1717 S. Union, Tacoma. $5-$25. 253-761-2147, singingtreetacoma.com
Federal Way Chorale
Winter performance will present the sounds of the Christmas season.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $24-$34. 253-835-7010, fwpaec.org
Dec. 10
Tacoma Concert Band: “Celebrate Holiday Traditions”
Conductor Robert Musser, in this final season, will lead the concert band in a variety of traditional seasonal music, most of it in nontraditional arrangements. Featured soloists will be soprano Erin Guinup and KIRO Radio’s Dave Ross, narrating “The Night Before Christmas.”
2:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $18-$36, discounts for students, seniors, and military personnel. 253- 591-5894, 800-291-7593, broadwaycenter.org
International Artists Carillon: “Christmas Bells Are Ringing”
Oboist Cooper Sumrall accompanied by the International Artists Carillon, a handbell solo, a double ensemble piece with St. Luke’s/Bridge Bell Choir and holiday music, including Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” Vasiliev’s “Two Guitars” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”
4 p.m. Dec. 10, St. Luke’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: adults, $10; youth and seniors, $8; family, $25. 253-759-4750, seattlecarillon.org, ruthandlyman@nventure.com
Jazz LIVE at Marine View
Michael Powers’ holiday jazz performance, featuring his contemporary styling on seasonal favorites as well as his own selection of music.
5 p.m. Dec. 10, Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
13th annual community Christmas concert
Musical selections performed by Covenant Children’s Choir, Emerald Ridge High Chamber Choir, Puyallup High School Concert Choir, PLUtonic Acappella and an Interfaith Choir.
7 p.m. Dec. 10. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13420 94th Ave. E. Puyallup. Free but attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food bank donations.
Improv in a Pear Tree
Taproot Theatre Company presentation.
9 a.m. Dec. 10. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-3286, fpctacoma.org
Dec. 10, 13, 14, 18, 21
“White Christmas” sing-along
Nine screenings throughout December. Tickets available now.
1:45 p.m. Dec. 10; 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 4 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 1:15 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 1:15 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee, $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com/films/white-christmas
Dec. 10-16
“The Christmas Revels”
Singing, dancing and storytelling set in Northern Spain on the Camino de Santiago.
Various times, Dec 16-20, Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth. St., Tacoma. $12-$35.50. 253-591-5894, pugetsoundrevels.org
Tapestry Singers
Holiday concert in the atrium.
6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. Free. 253-548-3307
Dec. 14
Command performance of “A Christmas Carol”
Lakewood Historical Society fund raiser.
7 p.m. Dec. 14. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $20. 253-682-3480, lakewoodhistorical.org
Dec. 14 and 15
Symphony Tacoma: Messiah
Featuring the Symphony Tacoma Voices and solo vocalists Christina Kowalski-Holien, Melissa Plagemann, Wesley Morgan and Charles Robert Stephens. Voices chorus director Geoffrey Boers will conduct.
4:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave., Gig Harbor; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, St. Charles Borromeo, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma. $30-48. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Dec. 15
Rainier Ringers Presents “Christmas Postcards”
Holiday music from around the world as well as down-home favorites.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Lacey Presbyterian Church, 3045 Carpenter Rd. S.E., Lacey. Freewill offering. 360-491-7722, rainierringers.org
Dec. 15-23
Tacoma City Ballet: “The Nutcracker and the Tale of the Hard Nut”
presented alongside the traditional Russian The Nutcracker
7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 21-22, 3 p.m. Dec. 17, 23. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. $33-$103 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org
