The Tacoma Youth Chorus will join Symphony Tacoma for the “Sounds of the Season” holiday concert Dec. 3.
Arts & Culture

Three dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and round Tacoma

November 30, 2017 08:00 AM

Through Dec. 17

“A Christmas Carol”

An adaptation of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey.

Various times through Dec. 17. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $20-$26. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

Through Dec. 18

Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “Once Upon A Mattress”

Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale, “The Princess and the Pea,” gets the full musical treatment in this production — with a few surprises.

2 and 7 p.m. through Dec. 18. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867; tmp.org

Dec. 1

“Organ at Noon”

Joseph Adam plays an all-Bach program in honor of Bach’s birthday.

12:05 p.m. Dec. 1. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw

Wind Ensemble and Concert Band

Conducted by Gerard Morris.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. University of Puget Sound, Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw

Kitaro’s Music and Film Production: “Kojiki and the Universe”

8 p.m. Dec. 1. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma. $75-$200. 206-527-8801, bit.ly/2hCqHhi

Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9

ACT 1 Theatre: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

The Herdman siblings — “the worst kids in the history of the world” — take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale.

7 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. Liberty Theater, 116 W. Main St., Puyallup. $15 or $20, children 5 and under free. act1theatre.org

Dec. 1, 3, 8 and 10

South Sound Classical Choir: “Birth and Renewal”

Christmas concert featuring composers Handel, Lauridsen, Rutter, Vivaldi Mendelssohn and others.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton Way, Milton. 3 p.m.. Dec. 3. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. 7:30 p.m.. Dec. 8. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. 3 p.m. Dec. 10. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 N. J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-460-2662, bit.ly/2jv9bMj

Dec. 1-Dec. 24

Tacoma Little Theatre: “Seussical the Musical”

The Cat in the Hat takes you on a musical journey through your favorite Dr. Seuss stories. Horton, Jojo, Mayzie, Gertrude, the Whos and even the Grinch show up in a show filled with great songs and dances.

Dec. 1-24; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with added performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Special Performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 23. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $22-$26. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com

Dec. 2

Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “Sing-Along with Santa”

Greet Santa with your holiday wishes, sing Christmas carols and hear a story read by Santa. A professional photographer for photos will be available or bring your camera.

10 a.m. Dec. 2. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-565-6867; tmp.org

“Christmas Breath of Aire Concert”

More than 80 singers from around the Pacific Northwest will sing traditional and new renditions of Christmas music.

7 p.m. Dec. 2. Central Lutheran Church, 409 N. Tacoma Ave, Tacoma. Adults, $15; two adults and children, $30; one adult plus children, $22. 253-383-5528, centrallutheranchurch.com/donate

South Sound Strings Harp Ensemble: Christmas concert

With harps, voice, flute and a touch of jazz.

3 p.m. Dec. 2, Schneebeck Concert Hall at the University of Puget Sound. Free.

Dec. 2-3

Federal Way Symphony: “Holiday Pops”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Performing Arts and Event Center of Federal Way, 31510 Pete Von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $39-$50. fwpaec.org

Adelphian Concert Choir and Voci d’Amici

Conducted by Steven Zopfi.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $5 or $10. bit.ly/2zHz2qw

The Vashon Island Chorale: “Carols & Cantatas”

Ninety-five singers and 30 orchestra members will perform traditional carols and two cantatas. Chorale Director Gary D. Cannon will present lectures 45 minutes before the start of the concerts.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3; the Kay White Theater at Vashon Center for the Arts, 19600 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon; $5-$20. 206-463-5131, vashoncenterforthearts.org

Dec. 3

Symphony Tacoma: Sounds of the Season

Sarah Ioannides conducts, with the Tacoma Youth Chorus and featuring soprano Leeann Conley-Holcomb. Annual collage of seasonal music, featuring classics from TV and Christmas movies, along with choral offerings and a carol sing-along.

2:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19.50-$81.50. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Festival of Lessons and Carol

An evening of readings by the Rev. Dave Wright and music by the Adelphian Concert Choir.

7 p.m. Dec. 3. University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free but canned food donation requested. bit.ly/2zHz2qw

Peninsula Community Chorus: Annual holiday concert.

Refreshments served following concert.

3 p.m. Dec. 3. Gig Harbor United Methodist Church, 7400 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-686-9716, peninsulacommunitychorus.com

Messiah Sing-Along

Conducted by Anne Lyman.

2 p.m. Dec. 3. Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St. SW, Lakewood. $10 suggested donation. Donation of non-perishable food items for area food banks suggested. 253-582-3011

Red, White & Blue Holiday Concert

performed by the 133rd Army Band of the Washington National Guard.

2 p.m. Dec. 3. Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 4th St. NE, Auburn. Free. 253-931-3043

Dec. 4

Tacoma Musical Playhouse: “A Big Band Christmas”

Celebrate the holidays Big Band style, with Tacoma’s Swing Reunion Orchestra, an 18-piece big band with vocalists.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $25. 253-565-6867; tmp.org

Clarinet Ensemble C

6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 . University of Puget Sound, Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw

Percussion Ensemble

7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. University of Puget Sound, Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. bit.ly/2zHz2qw

Dec. 5

Chorale and Dorian Singers

Conducted by J. Edmund Hughes and Kathryn Lehmann.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. University of Puget Sound, Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. bit.ly/2zHz2qw

Dec. 7

“The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year”

Interactive murder mystery dinner shows.

7 p.m. Dec. 7. The Old Spaghetti Factory, 1250 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $60. 888-643-2583, murdermysterydinnerseattle.com

Tacoma Little Theatre: “A Taste of Honey”

An “off the shelf” presentation of Shelagh Delaney’s working-class drama.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St. $10 for non-TLT members, and free for members. Tickets can be bought by phone or online. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com

Dec. 8

Magical Strings

Featuring three generations of the Boulding Family, plus the Tara Academy Irish Dancers, violinist Jocelyn Pettit, guitarist Colm MacCarthaigh, percussionist Matt Jerrell and vocals and sing-alongs led by Prescott Breeden.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8., Urban Grace Church, 902 Market St., Tacoma. $12-$28 in advance; $3 more at the door. 253-857-3716, magicalstrings.com

Bethel School District: “Vivace!”

Choral program holiday tour.

Noon Dec. 8. Graham Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham. Free. 253-548-3322, piercecountylibrary.org/calendar

Auburn Community Players: “Scrooge, The Musical”

7 p.m. Dec. 8-9; 2 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $13-$16 advance, $18-$21at the door. 253-931-3043, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=78627

Dec. 9

Seattle Men’s Chorus: “A Sassy Brassy Holiday”

A concert of holiday music and humor. The Seattle Men’s Chorus presents beloved carols, holiday classics and the antics you expect from this holiday tradition.

3 and 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $32-$55. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Coming Home: An Original Singing Christmas Tree Production

3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Life Center Tacoma, 1717 S. Union, Tacoma. $5-$25. 253-761-2147, singingtreetacoma.com

Federal Way Chorale

Winter performance will present the sounds of the Christmas season.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $24-$34. 253-835-7010, fwpaec.org

Dec. 10

Tacoma Concert Band: “Celebrate Holiday Traditions”

Conductor Robert Musser, in this final season, will lead the concert band in a variety of traditional seasonal music, most of it in nontraditional arrangements. Featured soloists will be soprano Erin Guinup and KIRO Radio’s Dave Ross, narrating “The Night Before Christmas.”

2:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $18-$36, discounts for students, seniors, and military personnel. 253- 591-5894, 800-291-7593, broadwaycenter.org

International Artists Carillon: “Christmas Bells Are Ringing”

Oboist Cooper Sumrall accompanied by the International Artists Carillon, a handbell solo, a double ensemble piece with St. Luke’s/Bridge Bell Choir and holiday music, including Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” Vasiliev’s “Two Guitars” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

4 p.m. Dec. 10, St. Luke’s Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma. Suggested donation: adults, $10; youth and seniors, $8; family, $25. 253-759-4750, seattlecarillon.org, ruthandlyman@nventure.com

Jazz LIVE at Marine View

Michael Powers’ holiday jazz performance, featuring his contemporary styling on seasonal favorites as well as his own selection of music.

5 p.m. Dec. 10, Marine View Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org

13th annual community Christmas concert

Musical selections performed by Covenant Children’s Choir, Emerald Ridge High Chamber Choir, Puyallup High School Concert Choir, PLUtonic Acappella and an Interfaith Choir.

7 p.m. Dec. 10. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13420 94th Ave. E. Puyallup. Free but attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food bank donations.

Improv in a Pear Tree

Taproot Theatre Company presentation.

9 a.m. Dec. 10. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-3286, fpctacoma.org

Dec. 10, 13, 14, 18, 21

“White Christmas” sing-along

Nine screenings throughout December. Tickets available now.

1:45 p.m. Dec. 10; 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 4 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 1:15 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 1:15 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $8 matinee, $10.50 general admission. 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com/films/white-christmas

Dec. 10-16

“The Christmas Revels”

Singing, dancing and storytelling set in Northern Spain on the Camino de Santiago.

Various times, Dec 16-20, Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth. St., Tacoma. $12-$35.50. 253-591-5894, pugetsoundrevels.org

Tapestry Singers

Holiday concert in the atrium.

6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. Free. 253-548-3307

Dec. 14

Command performance of “A Christmas Carol”

Lakewood Historical Society fund raiser.

7 p.m. Dec. 14. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $20. 253-682-3480, lakewoodhistorical.org

Dec. 14 and 15

Symphony Tacoma: Messiah

Featuring the Symphony Tacoma Voices and solo vocalists Christina Kowalski-Holien, Melissa Plagemann, Wesley Morgan and Charles Robert Stephens. Voices chorus director Geoffrey Boers will conduct.

4:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave., Gig Harbor; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, St. Charles Borromeo, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma. $30-48. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Dec. 15

Rainier Ringers Presents “Christmas Postcards”

Holiday music from around the world as well as down-home favorites.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Lacey Presbyterian Church, 3045 Carpenter Rd. S.E., Lacey. Freewill offering. 360-491-7722, rainierringers.org

Dec. 15-23

Tacoma City Ballet: “The Nutcracker and the Tale of the Hard Nut”

presented alongside the traditional Russian The Nutcracker

7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 21-22, 3 p.m. Dec. 17, 23. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. $33-$103 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org

Join the scene

Do you have an arts listing? Email Randy McCarthy at randy.mccarthy@thenewstribune.com for how to submit it.

