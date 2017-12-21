Things to do this weekend and later in and around Tacoma

Through Dec. 23
Tacoma City Ballet: “The Nutcracker and the Tale of the Hard Nut”
Presented alongside the traditional Russian The Nutcracker.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 3 p.m. Dec. 23. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way. $33-$103 253-835-7010 fwpaec.org
Through Dec. 24
Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s Camp TMP: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!”
Presented by the best students from previous CampTMP programs, this comedy musical is adapted from the best-selling young adult book and features favorite Christmas carols.
Various times Dec. 22-24. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $10. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
Tacoma Little Theatre: “Seussical the Musical”
The Cat in the Hat takes you on a musical journey through your favorite Dr. Seuss stories. Horton, Jojo, Mayzie, Gertrude, the Whos and even the Grinch show up in a show filled with great songs and dances.
Dec. 22-24; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $22-$26. 253-272-2281, tacomalittletheatre.com
Dec. 23-30
Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s CampTMP: “Annie Jr.”
At the one-week winter break camp, students learned the music, choreography and blocking, memorized lines and will perform the musical for friends, family and community members.
Various times Dec. 23-30. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $7. 253-565-6867; tmp.org
Dec. 22
Northwest Sinfonietta
With harpsichordist Kathryn Habedank to celebrate the holiday season.
4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Courthouse Square Ballroom, 1102 A St., Fourth floor, Tacoma. $40; $20 young adults ages 21-35; $10 students age 20 or younger. 253-383-5344, app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=74009
Dec. 22
“Coming Home:” 55th annual Singing Christmas Tree
An original production featuring a multi-tiered orchestra, choir, lively cast of characters and a new story.
7 p.m. Dec. 22. Life Center Tacoma, 1717 S. Union, Tacoma. $5-$25. 253-761-2147, singingtreetacoma.com
Jan. 2-14
“The Book of Mormon”
Two young Mormon missionaries spread The Word in a dangerous part of Uganda.
Jan. 2-14. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Starting at $40. stgpresents.org
Jan. 5-28
“American Idiot”
The rock opera tells its story through lyrics from the Green Day album.
Jan. 5-28. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Jan. 12
Golden Dragon Acrobats
Acrobatics, traditional dance, costuming as well as ancient and contemporary theatrical techniques.
8 p.m. Jan. 12. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S. Federal Way. $29-$39. fwpaec.org
Jan. 19
Organist Curt Sather
Plays music by Alberto Ginastera, Heinrich Scheidemann, Max Reger and Franz Schmidt on the John Brombaugh pipe organ.
12:10 p.m. Jan. 19. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org
