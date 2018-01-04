Mark Alford, as Johnny, and Dani Hobbs, as Whatshername, in the Lakewood Playhouse production of “American Idiot.”
Arts & Culture

11 things to do this weekend and later in and around Tacoma

Compiled from community submissions

January 04, 2018 08:00 AM

Through Jan. 14

“The Book of Mormon”

Two young Mormon missionaries spread The Word in a dangerous part of Uganda.

Jan. 2-14. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Starting at $40. stgpresents.org

Jan. 5-28

“American Idiot”

The rock opera tells its story through lyrics from the Green Day album.

Jan. 5-28. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

Jan. 12

Golden Dragon Acrobats

Acrobatics, traditional dance, costuming as well as ancient and contemporary theatrical techniques.

8 p.m. Jan. 12. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $29-$39. fwpaec.org

Jan. 13

L.A. Theater Works: “The Mountaintop”

Rife with humor and political jabs, “The Mountaintop” offers a glimpse at the human side of Martin Luther King Jr. in the hours after his famed final speech. (Contains some mature language.)

7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19, $40, $55, $69 broadwaycenter.org, 253-591-5894

Jan. 13-14, 20-21

“Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play!”

Tacoma Musical Playhouse Family Theatre. Two characters of children’s author Mo Willems come to musical life on the stage.

11 a.m., 2 p.m. Jan. 13-14, Jan. 20-21. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $15, adult and senior (60-plus); $13, student and military; $12, children 12 and younger; $10, groups of 10-plus. 253-565-6867, tmp.org

Jan. 14

20th Annual “Sounds of Brass” concert

3 p.m. Jan. 14. Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. Free (donations accepted) 253-759-9511

Jan. 19

Organist Curt Sather

Playing music by Alberto Ginastera, Heinrich Scheidemann, Max Reger and Franz Schmidt on the John Brombaugh pipe organ.

12:10 p.m. Jan. 19. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org

“Arsenic and Old Lace”

Horror comedy about the mad Brewsters of Brooklyn.

2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Messiah Lutheran Church, 410 H St., Auburn. $8-$12. 206-501-6419, mlcauburn.org

Jan. 19

Second City Chamber Series Masterpiece II: Just Us Folks

The Carpe Diem String Quartet with Charles Wetherbee & Amy Galluzo on violin, Korine Fujiwara on viola and Carol Ou on cello.

7:30 p.m. Annie Wright School Great Hall, Tacoma. $10-$25. scchamberseries.org

Jan. 19-Feb. 4

“Children of a Lesser God”

The love story of a speech teacher and janitor at a school for the deaf. Winner of a Tony award, a Outer Critics Circle award and a Drama Desk award.

7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com

Jan. 27

“The Velveteen Rabbit, Reborn”

A re-imagining of one of America’s favorite storybooks.

1 and 3 p.m. Jan. 27. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $12, $22. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

