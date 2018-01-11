A dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Through Jan. 14
“The Book of Mormon”
Two young Mormon missionaries spread The Word in a dangerous part of Uganda.
Jan. 12-14. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Starting at $40. stgpresents.org
Through Jan. 28
“American Idiot”
The rock opera tells its story through lyrics from the Green Day album.
Jan. 12-28. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $25-$30. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Jan. 12
Golden Dragon Acrobats
Acrobatics, traditional dance, costuming as well as ancient and contemporary theatrical techniques.
8 p.m. Jan. 12. Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center, 31510 Peter von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. $29-$39. fwpaec.org
Jan. 13
L.A. Theater Works: “The Mountaintop”
On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside of his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. What happened inside room 306 on the evening of April 3 is the subject of “The Mountaintop.” (Contains some mature language.)
7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69 broadwaycenter.org, 253-591-5894
Jan. 13-14, 20-21
“Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play!”
Tacoma Musical Playhouse Family Theatre. Two characters of children’s author Mo Willems come to musical life on the stage.
11 a.m., 2 p.m. Jan. 13-14, Jan. 20-21. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $15, adult and senior (60-plus); $13, student and military; $12, children 12 and younger; $10, groups of 10-plus. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
Jan. 14
20th Annual “Sounds of Brass” concert
3 p.m. Jan. 14. Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. Free (donations accepted) 253-759-9511
Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring Ranger & The Re-Arrangers
Playing their version of gypsy jazz, characterized by upbeat, high-energy swing on acoustic instruments, especially guitar, violin, bass, clarinet and accordion.
5 p.m. Jan. 14. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. 253-229-9206 marineviewpc.org
Jan. 19
Organist Curt Sather
Playing music by Alberto Ginastera, Heinrich Scheidemann, Max Reger and Franz Schmidt on the John Brombaugh pipe organ.
12:10 p.m. Jan. 19. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org
“Arsenic and Old Lace”
Horror comedy about the mad Brewsters of Brooklyn.
2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Messiah Lutheran Church, 410 H St., Auburn. $8-$12. 206-501-6419, mlcauburn.org
Second City Chamber Series Masterpiece II: “Just Us Folks”
Carpe Diem String Quartet with Charles Wetherbee and Amy Galluzo on violin, Korine Fujiwara on viola and Carol Ou on cello.
7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 Annie Wright School Great Hall, Tacoma. $10-$25. scchamberseries.org
Jan. 19-Feb. 4
“Children of a Lesser God”
The love story of a speech teacher and janitor at a school for the deaf. Winner of a Tony award, a Outer Critics Circle award and a Drama Desk award.
7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com
Jan. 20
Gansango: The Rhythms and Dance of West Africa
Featuring traditional dance from Benin, including Vodoun ritualistic dances and regional social ceremony dances. Plus a drumming workshop and dance workshop for all ages. Audience participation encouraged.
noon Jan. 20. Karshner Museum & Center for Culture & Arts, 309 Fourth St. N.E., Puyallup. Free. 253-841-8748
Improvised Shakespeare
Based on an audience suggestion (a title of a show that has never been written), a fully improvised Shakespearean play is created on stage.
3 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Theater on the Square, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Jan. 21
Civil Rights Legacy Tour: “11 Days in the Life of Dr. King”
Chronicles the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through 11 spoken word/poetry vignettes that feature dance, shadow play and historic images.
3 p.m. Jan. 21. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Free with registration: broadwaycenter.org , 253-591-5894
