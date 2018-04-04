Can we fulfill Martin Luther King Jr's dream?

In this clip from the film "Hollywood Roundtable," author James Baldwin discusses the Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963, and Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.
United States Information Agency
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

This doctor from the Cleveland Clinic explains why it's okay for kids to be bored from time to time. Unplugging from technology encourages children to use their imaginations and better their social skills.

Apparently the British know to conduct a proper bar fight. This recently released video shows a 20-person brawl that occurred in Leeds, England, in mid February. Men can be seen throwing chairs, along with punches. One 28-year-old man was taken to