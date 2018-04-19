Two dozen-plus things to do this weekend and next in and around Tacoma

Kyle Sinclair, left, as Black Stache, with Chap Wolff as Smee and the ensemble cast from the Lakewood Playhouse production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
Through April 22

“Peter and the Starcatcher” Presented by Lakewood Playhouse

Through April 22. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $20-$26 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

Through April 29

“Catch Me if You Can” Presented by Tacoma Musical Playhouse

April 6-29. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867, tmp.org

April 20

Second City Chamber Series: Greater Than the Sum of Parts

7:30 p.m. April 20. Cindy Ranander on clarinet, Svend Ronning on violin and Lisa Bergman on piano. Great Hall at Annie Wright School, 827 Tacoma Ave. N., Tacoma. $10-$25. scchamberseries.org

Organ Recital by Ars Organi

12:10 p.m. April 20. Six Puget Sound organists. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org

Auburn Community Junior Players: “Disney’s Alice In Wonderland Jr.”

7 p.m. April 20. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $10. 253-931-3043, tinyurl.com/y9dfmfj6

April 20-May 6

“The Pillowman” Presented by Tacoma Little Theatre

April 20-May 6. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors, military; $20 children 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com

April 20-21

“The Trestle of Pope Lick Creek” Presented by University of Puget Sound

7:30 p.m. April 20 and April 21. Part of the Senior Theatre Festival. Norton Clapp Theater, Jones Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $6-$8. tinyurl.com/yd9tdw2y

April 20

ZAPP + Dazz Band with Marlon McClain

8 p.m. April 20. Old-school funk. Temple Theatre, 47 St. Helens Ave, Tacoma. $35. 425-591-6977, bit.ly/2pMq04I

April 21

Flamenco Guitar Maestro José Antonio Rodriguez

7:30 p.m. April 21. Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets: $25, $35, $45. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Old Time Fiddle & Variety Show

1:30 p.m. April 21. White River High School, 26928 120th St. E., Buckley. $7; free for children 12 and younger. 253-926-8457, wotfa.org

Loose Canon Community Sing-along and Pie Social

6-7:30 p.m. April 21. Mountain gospel/bluegrass concert and community singalong. Non-perishable/cash donations sought for FISH food bank. Bethany Presbyterian Church, 4420 N. 41st St., Tacoma. Free. 253-752-1123, bethanytacoma.org

April 22

Symphony Tacoma with harpist Deborah Henson-Conant

2:30 p.m. April 22. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19.50, $46, $61.25, $81.50. https://symphonytacoma.org

“Springtime Bells are Ringing” Presented by International Artists Carillon

4 p.m. April 22. Resurrection Lutheran Church, 134 S. 206th St., Des Moines. Suggested donation: adults, $10; youth and seniors, $8; family, $25. 206-824-2978, seattlecarillon.org

Artist Series: Malick Folk Performers

3 p.m. April 22. Caribbean drumming and dancing. Pacific Lutheran University, Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.

April 24

University Singers and Men’s Chorus

8 p.m. April 24. Pacific Lutheran University, Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma.

April 25

Free film screening: “Soundtrack For A Revolution”

6:30 p.m., April. 25. Presented free in partnership with Pierce County READS. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Tickets available first come, first served one hour before showtime. 253-593-4474

Artist Series: Brahms and Beyond

6:30 p.m. April 25. Pacific Lutheran University, Lagerquist Concert Hall, 12180 Park Ave. S,, Tacoma.

April 26

Free film screening: “An Inconvenient Sequel”

6:30 p.m., April. 26. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Admission free thanks to Tacoma Meaningful Movies. Tickets available first come, first served day of the event. 253-593-4474

Tacoma Sister Cities Film Festival: “Ivan”

6:30 p.m., April. 26. Representing Tacoma’s Sister City, Vladivostock, Russia. Cultural presentation before the film. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $10.50. 253-593-4474

“Sister Act” Presented by Lincoln High School

7 p.m. April 26-28, May 3-5 3 p.m. April 29. Lincoln High School, 701 S. 37th St., Tacoma. $7; $5 for TPS students with current Student ID. 253-571-6764 facebook/LincolnDrama253

April 27, 29 and May 4

South Sound Classical Choir Concert

7:30 p.m. April 27. Works by various composers, including Gjeilo, Faure, Mozart, Whitacre, Rutter and Paulus. Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton Way, Milton. 3 p.m. April 29, Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive N.E., Tacoma. 7:30 p.m. May 4, Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. Free. 253-531-0102, southsoundclassicalchoir.org

UP for Arts Spring 2018 Arts and Concerts Series

7 p.m. April 27. Pianist and composer Jennifer Thomas with watercolor artist Cindy Baij. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place , University Place. $15 adults; $5 students; free for UP for Art members. Tickets at door. upforarts.org

April 28

Adelphian Concert Choir

4 p.m. April 28. Joined by Tacoma Community College Chamber Choir. Kilworth Memorial Chapel, University of Puget Sound, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma.

April 29

TCC Diversity Film Series: “Winter Bones”

2 p.m., April 29, Presented through Tacoma Community College’s Diversity Film Series. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. $10.50. 253-593-4474

Musical concert by Women Composers

3-4 p.m. April 29. Composers and performers will feature Naomi Shiga, organ; Noelle Burns, oboist; and Shino Hayashi, cellist. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Freewill donation. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org.

Annual Sounds of Brass Pops Concert

3 p.m. April 29. Guest soloist Gary Schutes, jazz trombone. Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. Free. brassunlimited.org

Shadow Theatre Fireflies

3 p.m. April 29. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19, $29, $35, $44. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

