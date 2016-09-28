Cubs OF Coghlan leaves after running into outfield wall

Chicago Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan has left a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a mild ankle sprain after crashing into the outfield wall.
Coghlan was attempting to catch Sean Rodriguez's flyball in the fifth inning Wednesday night when he ran into the wall. He was attended to by trainer Ed Halbur and walked off the field under his own power.
Coghlan has missed time this season with a pair of rib cage injuries that required trips to the disabled list.
Coghlan was 0 for 1 with a walk and is batting .268 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 45 games for the NL Central champions since being acquired from Oakland in June.
Albert Almora Jr. replaced Coghlan in left.
