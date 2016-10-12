Actress faces Oct. 24 court date in Dakota Access protest

1:35 Michael Bennett leading Navy, Marines in 'Seahawks' chant Pause

2:29 Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell presented as US Army All-American in school ceremony

3:26 Pete Carroll Russell Wilson looks fine, normal upon Seahawks' return from bye

2:44 Chris Petersen looks back at UW's 70-21 win over Oregon

1:44 Tacoma students visit Hong Kong amusement park

0:57 Hiking family friendly Cedar Butte near North Bend

1:52 Hiking Mailbox Peak near North Bend

4:41 Hong Kong school welcomes Tacoma students

2:38 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

2:56 QB Jake Browning discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon